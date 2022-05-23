 Skip to content

Ricochet Ranger update for 23 May 2022

2.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8795130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed fade bug with practice buttons.

Fixed issue where clicking the :Retry Level: button was not working

Now if you die in hardcore mode, it will quickly restart rather than making you go back out to the menu

