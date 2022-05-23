Traitors in Salem Patch B.1.8

With B.1.8 we have a ton of quality of life improvements, and changes to improve the game. Between a tutorial/explore mode, individual player volume controls, Barkskin boon changes, and more, you all will have plenty to check out!

New Features

• Added new Tutorial mode. This mode will let you explore the map, and learn more about the game.

• Added new Hammond pet pig.

• Added new Bessie pet cow.

• Individual players can now have their volume changed in the Player List (hotkey P).

• Added effects for when a players character changes (in lobby and when disguised).

• Added new victory animations on win screen.

Improvements

• Capture the Flag: Teams are now notified when someone dies with the flag and drops it on the ground.

• Discussion screen player buttons:

_- Removed the skin name from the buttons to alleviate confusion.

Players are now sorted top-to-bottom by alive/recently dead/older dead.

Certain ability effects on now shown on the buttons.

On dead players, a tombstone image with day/night number of death is now displayed. Tombstones appear opaque for recently dead players, 50% transparent for old dead players.

Player names are now shown in normal case rather than all upper case.

The executioner's target player name will no longer be colored yellow since we now have an icon signifying the same thing.

• Barkskin Boon: - The effect icon will now be visible to all players, so all players will know when a person has the boon. An attack upon a player with the Barkskin boon will now show the attack animation and a shield break effect._

• Improved the Confuse spell to randomly change how the controls are inverted.

• Bloody hands are now only cleared upon town meetings.

• Refactored 3D audio. Fixed some missing spatial sfx.

• Pets and characters now share localized names across all screens (Customization, Shop, in-game, etc).

Bug Fixes

• Capture the Flag:

_- Users disconnecting from a game will now drop the flag.