Traitors in Salem Patch B.1.8

With B.1.8 we have a ton of quality of life improvements, and changes to improve the game. Between a tutorial/explore mode, individual player volume controls, Barkskin boon changes, and more, you all will have plenty to check out!
New Features
• Added new Tutorial mode. This mode will let you explore the map, and learn more about the game.
• Added new Hammond pet pig.
• Added new Bessie pet cow.
• Individual players can now have their volume changed in the Player List (hotkey P).
• Added effects for when a players character changes (in lobby and when disguised).
• Added new victory animations on win screen.
Improvements
• Capture the Flag: Teams are now notified when someone dies with the flag and drops it on the ground.
• Discussion screen player buttons:
_- Removed the skin name from the buttons to alleviate confusion.
- Players are now sorted top-to-bottom by alive/recently dead/older dead.
- Certain ability effects on now shown on the buttons.
- On dead players, a tombstone image with day/night number of death is now displayed. Tombstones appear opaque for recently dead players, 50% transparent for old dead players.
- Player names are now shown in normal case rather than all upper case.
- The executioner's target player name will no longer be colored yellow since we now have an icon signifying the same thing.
• Barkskin Boon:
- The effect icon will now be visible to all players, so all players will know when a person has the boon.
- An attack upon a player with the Barkskin boon will now show the attack animation and a shield break effect._
• Improved the Confuse spell to randomly change how the controls are inverted.
• Bloody hands are now only cleared upon town meetings.
• Refactored 3D audio. Fixed some missing spatial sfx.
• Pets and characters now share localized names across all screens (Customization, Shop, in-game, etc).
Bug Fixes
• Capture the Flag:
_- Users disconnecting from a game will now drop the flag.
- Players can no longer grab the flag exactly as they get killed and keep the flag beyond death.
- The goblin will no longer be missing their flag in win animation.
- The trumpet will no longer get stuck on win screen._
• Players are less likely to pop when they move thru a lag spike.
Changed files in this update