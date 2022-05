Share · View all patches · Build 8795062 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Fixed bug in "Coin Adventure" coin pusher that when in "Megaramp" mode sometimes it crashed the game randomly.

Fixed icons (Of destroy coin after entering many coins in the same spot) staying after entering the "Pinball mini game" causing sometimes the coin being destroyed rendering the game stuck.

Reduced moon force in "Coin Adventures" so it does not affect the coin when dropping it from the magnet.