Night Spasm Ver. 1.0.7.7 release! (and something more...?)

Ver. 1.0.7.7

We've been working very hard on Chapter these past few months, and as we make the big changes, little changes come along the way as well. With the release of the Night Spasm: Chapter 1 OST available for download VERY soon (or already available if you're reading this late), we thought we'd provide a few extra "quality of life" features just for the heck of it!

Although... something feels different about this update. Is it just me or is my heart pounding fast? It's probably nothing... it's just a regular Night Spasm update after all!

A-anyway, here are the patch notes:

-All multi-attack abilities will now play a single animation instead of multiple.

-Buffed the damage bonus of many unique enemy attacks.

-Increased the UC cost of skills that use enemy stats as an advantage.

-Added a brand new [REDACTED] featuring a [REDACTED] that adds special [REDACTED], [REDACTED], and more [REDACTED]!

Um, what's the deal with that last patch note? And why is the update size larger than usual?? I need to ask the crew about this...

I guess we don't have anything else to mention in this message. Chapter 2 is coming along well, the community has been active lately, and the official OST is releasing soon. Although, I have the feeling I'm forgetting something...

Please consider following the Night Spasm Steam Community page and our other forms of social media. Your feedback and support are greatly appreciated. Keep those keyboards and controllers busy!

