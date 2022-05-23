[UPDATE] VERSION 2.05.23

- Fixed vision for soldiers and workers (critical bug)
- Improved the food system during the battle of the soldiers. Now they leave their positions in combat only during critical hunger.
- Fixed merchant (re-opening the trade window, the merchant now leaves the location)
- Fixed attack on neutral soldiers (they now fight off zombies and wild animals)
- Fixed vehicle production (manual production mode)
- Fixed some situations (critical bugs)
- Correction of simultaneous enemy attacks on the player's base
- Tier 1 greenhouse fixes (model)
- Level 2 greenhouse fixes (model)
- Fixed a bug in the position of the body in people (sometimes soldiers and workers moved while sitting / lying down)
- Fixed a critical bug when place building through shift key
- Fixed battles on the global map (attacking an enemy squad, returning to a city, enemy squad attacking on a city, retreat, victory/defeat, etc.)
P. S.: Friends! Write about the errors you find in this post, together we will fix everything, I am very grateful for your help! Outpost system will be implemented soon. It is already well thought out, I think you will like it. Thank you!
Changed files in this update