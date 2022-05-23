[UPDATE] VERSION 2.05.23

Fixed vision for soldiers and workers (critical bug)

Improved the food system during the battle of the soldiers. Now they leave their positions in combat only during critical hunger.

Fixed merchant (re-opening the trade window, the merchant now leaves the location)

Fixed attack on neutral soldiers (they now fight off zombies and wild animals)

Fixed vehicle production (manual production mode)

Fixed some situations (critical bugs)

Correction of simultaneous enemy attacks on the player's base

Tier 1 greenhouse fixes (model)

Level 2 greenhouse fixes (model)

Fixed a bug in the position of the body in people (sometimes soldiers and workers moved while sitting / lying down)

Fixed a critical bug when place building through shift key

Fixed battles on the global map (attacking an enemy squad, returning to a city, enemy squad attacking on a city, retreat, victory/defeat, etc.)

P. S.: Friends! Write about the errors you find in this post, together we will fix everything, I am very grateful for your help! Outpost system will be implemented soon. It is already well thought out, I think you will like it. Thank you!