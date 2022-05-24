Patch 1.0.2 23 May Released

Greetings Builders!
A new patch is available for Highrise City, introducing some quality of life improvements especially for the recently released editor. We got quite some feedback and wanted to provide you with the tweaks we did before the big update next week.
Changelog
- Improved descriptions in the building menu
- Fixed the building restoration (it disappeared with the last patch)
- Cleaned up the Milestone Menu
- Adjusted Balancing of buildings
Editor
- Buildings in the workshop can now be updated
- Improved photo mode when taking a picture of the building
- Added filters for the objects
- Improved various models
- Improved collision for quite a few objects
- Camera is set to free cam per default now in the editor
And yes, you've notived that we were talking about the next update already. Next week we'll release the second major update for Highrise City introducing a new map, a new milestone, some Deep Mines and Achievements.
