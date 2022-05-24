Patch 1.0.2 23 May Released

Greetings Builders!

A new patch is available for Highrise City, introducing some quality of life improvements especially for the recently released editor. We got quite some feedback and wanted to provide you with the tweaks we did before the big update next week.

Changelog

Improved descriptions in the building menu

Fixed the building restoration (it disappeared with the last patch)

Cleaned up the Milestone Menu

Adjusted Balancing of buildings

Editor

Buildings in the workshop can now be updated

Improved photo mode when taking a picture of the building

Added filters for the objects

Improved various models

Improved collision for quite a few objects

Camera is set to free cam per default now in the editor

And yes, you've notived that we were talking about the next update already. Next week we'll release the second major update for Highrise City introducing a new map, a new milestone, some Deep Mines and Achievements.