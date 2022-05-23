New Content

Contains 5 new achievements to unlock:

1 bonus stage

1 relic to access 2 minor gameplay mechanics

2 new arcanas

1 more rank for the Skip power-up





Tweaks:

Halved base duration of Shadow Pinion and Valkyrie Turner

Shadow Pinion and Valkyrie Turner striking attack has a damage bonus depending on how long it has been "charged"

Arcana XIX - Heart of Fire also affects Valkyrie Turner's striking attack and Phiera Der Tuphello

Every bonus point in Armor now also increases retaliatory damage by 10%. Retaliatory damage is currently inflicted by NO FUTURE and Arcana XIX

Music and music mods can now be previewd in stage selection screen

Rerolls can now be used to draft Arcanas

Bugfixes:

Unfortunately, due to one of the new game mechanics, the time has come to fix the Bone-stuck-in-the-boss glitch

Tentative fix to items sometimes not leveling up near the end of a run

New minor game mechanics

Due to the amount of work needed to improve on the save data issues with Mac and Steam Cloud, and also for the future patch 0.7, patch 0.6.0 will have less content than usual. I'm sorry for the inconvenience, but I also hope you have fun with the new little mechanics added in this patch!

One of the new mechanics is mostly for players who simply enjoy playing the game even when there's nothing left to unlock, so please don't feel like you have to grind for these new bonuses.

Future content, unlocks, and achievements will still be (un)balanced on the vanilla character stats and power-ups* and so will not expect you to have accumulated any of these new bonuses.