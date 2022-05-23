Update 1.22

Made small balance changes for the middle and late stages of the game.

The parameters of the residential skyscraper have been raised so that it can better compete with modular housing with 8 levels.

Also good news is that cards and badges will be available soon.

In both versions:

Added replacement function for modular buildings.

Growing fruit in one cycle increased from 15 to 17.

The capacity of residential skyscrapers increased from 250 to 270, aesthetics increased from 4 to 5.

The capacity of modular housing units has been reduced from 26 to 25, energy consumption has been increased from 4 to 5.

Fixed a bug when positioning buildings on wall-mounted wind turbines built on cliff extensions.

Fixed weather effects in screensavers.

Potentially fixed bug that caused asteroids to accumulate in orbit, which significantly slowed down the game.

The attack of looters in the normal mode is much weaker at the initial levels of development of the city, and depends better on the level of city growth.

Remaster version: