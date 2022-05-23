THE UNBEATABLE '22 - Qualifiers and ART SHOW begin now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8794336 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 22:06:07 UTC by Wendy



Hey gang,

The UNBEATABLE '22 Qualifiers begin...now!

To gain your shot at competing against the world's most acclaimed UNBEATABLE players, you'll need to be the top #1 / #2 scores of the qualifiers circuit, starting from now till this Sunday!

Here's the songs you'll need to play in succession for the event:

One Eye Closed - Low (NSR Ending Theme) [UNBEATABLE]

(NSR Ending Theme) [UNBEATABLE] Synthion - True (from NOISZ SL) [OVERLOAD]

(from NOISZ SL) [OVERLOAD] Peak Divide - WAITING [Cleveland]

To participate, download the latest patch of the game and select the "TOURNEY" mode upon selecting Play. Normal song play is available under "ARCADE" mode. Be sure to record full video submissions and submit in the requisite channels in order for your scores to qualify! Incomplete submissions will still receive a Discord Role. The submission period will be from 5/23/22 at 6PM EDT to 5/29/22 at 11:59PM EDT!



Plus, our ART SHOW begins today too, lasting from now till June 23rd. The theme is... "COMPETITION"! The Submission period will be from 5/23/22 at 6PM EDT to 6/22/2022 at 11:59PM EDT.

To participate in both events, check the latest pinned message in the #announcements-updates channel on our official discord! JOIN: discord.gg/dcellgames

Original Event Announcement (more details about the Invitational and prizes here)



https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1290490/view/4765382762176696658

READ THE FAQ BEFORE PARTICIPATING

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1290490/discussions/0/5019836142090002972/?snr=1_2108_9__2107

Best of luck, everyone!

<3 FROM D-CELL GAMES