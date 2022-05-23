 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Just Act Natural update for 23 May 2022

Update Notes v1.0.78

Share · View all patches · Build 8794322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys! v1.0.78 is out now! Focused on fixing glitches for this update, but in addition we added the ability to kick players mid-match 🙂

So this update includes some major changes behind the scenes to the xp system(kinda why this update took so long to get out). We needed to do this to combat the cheating and fix some of the issues associated with the xp progress. Unfortunately it saves on a different system than before so you'll notice some of your progress will be wiped. Don't freak out yet though, we're working on some stuff this week to get your previous xp back in some form but there's still stuff that will need to be reset. The good news is this system is much more sustainable and we just needed to bite the bullet once and now what we got is a lot better for the long term continued development of Just Act Natural 😄

I hope you understand! ❤️

  • Conor

Changed files in this update

Just Act Natural Content Depot 1485081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link