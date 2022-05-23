Update Notes v1.0.78

Hey guys! v1.0.78 is out now! Focused on fixing glitches for this update, but in addition we added the ability to kick players mid-match 🙂

So this update includes some major changes behind the scenes to the xp system(kinda why this update took so long to get out). We needed to do this to combat the cheating and fix some of the issues associated with the xp progress. Unfortunately it saves on a different system than before so you'll notice some of your progress will be wiped. Don't freak out yet though, we're working on some stuff this week to get your previous xp back in some form but there's still stuff that will need to be reset. The good news is this system is much more sustainable and we just needed to bite the bullet once and now what we got is a lot better for the long term continued development of Just Act Natural 😄

I hope you understand! ❤️