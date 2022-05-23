Update 1.1.10

This is mainly a bugfix update, with a few additions that are not yet fully implemented, including a number of new units. These will be added to campaigns in a future update, but I wanted to get this update out mainly to fix a display bug when resolving an HE hit on an armoured target. Full changelog follows:

1.1.10 Changelog

Note: New units are mostly not used yet

ADD: AB Lancia 1Z, L5/30 (Fiat 3000), L3/38, P26/40, Panzer L38 733, Panzer P40 737, StuG M42 mit 75/18 850, StuG M42 mit 75/34 851, StuG M43 mit 105/25 853

ADD: M2A4 Light Tank, M2A4 Light Tank (UK)

ADD: restricted_traverse stat for MGs and other area fire weapons; penalty when firing at a moving target

ADD: Unit Support selection will be saved for game session, and if possible will automatically be selected next time Unit Support is requested

ADD: Improved moon phase visual indicators

CNG: Minor changes to Jungle Rats, Polish campaigns

CNG: Vehicles with no gun or flamethrower weapons on board now have a much lower chance of exploding upon a KO hit

CNG: During player RoF attacks, either F or Tab can be used to fire again; ESC will now end the attack

CNG: Convoy Attack objectives now limited to max 1 per map area, less chance of appearing

CNG: Increased speed of in-game animations

CNG: Flamethrower and Combat Engineer Teams will no longer be set as the unit id for a given class when spawning enemy units; means they will not appear in groups of 2+ units nearly as often

CNG: Improved look of tabs in in-game menu (thanks Vanagandr!)

CNG: Replaced MAR portrait variants (never used) with ELW (Early War)

FIX: Partial and Full effect chances were being displayed during armour penetration roll caused by an HE hit

FIX: Updated gun definition for Panzer II J