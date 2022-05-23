Update 1.1.10

This is mainly a bugfix update, with a few additions that are not yet fully implemented, including a number of new units. These will be added to campaigns in a future update, but I wanted to get this update out mainly to fix a display bug when resolving an HE hit on an armoured target. Full changelog follows:
1.1.10 Changelog
Note: New units are mostly not used yet
ADD: AB Lancia 1Z, L5/30 (Fiat 3000), L3/38, P26/40, Panzer L38 733, Panzer P40 737, StuG M42 mit 75/18 850, StuG M42 mit 75/34 851, StuG M43 mit 105/25 853
ADD: M2A4 Light Tank, M2A4 Light Tank (UK)
ADD: restricted_traverse stat for MGs and other area fire weapons; penalty when firing at a moving target
ADD: Unit Support selection will be saved for game session, and if possible will automatically be selected next time Unit Support is requested
ADD: Improved moon phase visual indicators
CNG: Minor changes to Jungle Rats, Polish campaigns
CNG: Vehicles with no gun or flamethrower weapons on board now have a much lower chance of exploding upon a KO hit
CNG: During player RoF attacks, either F or Tab can be used to fire again; ESC will now end the attack
CNG: Convoy Attack objectives now limited to max 1 per map area, less chance of appearing
CNG: Increased speed of in-game animations
CNG: Flamethrower and Combat Engineer Teams will no longer be set as the unit id for a given class when spawning enemy units; means they will not appear in groups of 2+ units nearly as often
CNG: Improved look of tabs in in-game menu (thanks Vanagandr!)
CNG: Replaced MAR portrait variants (never used) with ELW (Early War)
FIX: Partial and Full effect chances were being displayed during armour penetration roll caused by an HE hit
FIX: Updated gun definition for Panzer II J
