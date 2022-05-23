Skilltree Overhaul

Update 0.4.2.0 brings a complete visual overhaul to the skill tree with new skill tree visual and sound effects. This update also introduces two new world bosses for the first two dungeon levels along some improvements for displaying a lot of active skills in the stats window.

Skill Tree

The skill tree has received a complete visual overhaul. The skill tree now has a dedicated background and skill effect. All skill icons have been completely redesigned with a lot of new skill images beeing added to reduce the amount of double used images for different skill nodes.

The new skill node design should make it much easier to tell the different tpyes of skill nodes apart.



Basic skill nodes: Mostly increasing resources



Advanced skill nodes: Increasing damage or damage related specs



Attack Replacers: Changing the way attacks work, only one attack replacer for range/melee can be active at a time



Ability skill nodes: Granting you new abilities

Wold Bosses

A new boss has been added for the first dungeon floor

A new boss has been added for the second dungeon floor

The stats window now only displays each type of active skill effect only once. This helps to keep the overview over different active effects. If you hover over the active skill icon all active skills of this type are highlighted in the skill tree.

Fixed some boss minimap icons having the wrong size

