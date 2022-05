Share · View all patches · Build 8793925 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 17:52:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes:

Optimized the notification UI on specific cases

Implemented the sorting buttons on the character screen

Bugfixes:

Fixed duping items with building area placement

Fixed berry bushes not being selectable

Fixed not being able to perform interactions until you loaded a save file

Fixed being able to interact with the fermenting slider after selecting a duration

Fixed the recipe selection filter by 'has materials' showing some recipes it shouldn't