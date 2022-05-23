 Skip to content

Monster Trampoline update for 23 May 2022

Version 29 Released!

Build 8793778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Along with the port of Monster Trampoline to Xbox One consoles, we've made a lot of changes in this version.

Changes:

  • 12 Steam achievements have been added
  • You can now choose from 3 different AI difficulties: easy, normal, or hard
  • The space and pirate levels have been completely redone. In both levels, you move from one location to another throughout the game
  • New monster animations
  • A new cannonball special attack. Use 3 star points to fire a purple monster at the arena from the side
  • New music for the space level
  • Better mixing of the music in all levels
  • Better camerawork
  • Improved performance

We hope you enjoy this update!
If you have any comments or suggestions, let us know at contact@xenofusion.com

