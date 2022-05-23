Version 29 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8793778 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Along with the port of Monster Trampoline to Xbox One consoles, we've made a lot of changes in this version.

Changes:

12 Steam achievements have been added

You can now choose from 3 different AI difficulties: easy, normal, or hard

The space and pirate levels have been completely redone. In both levels, you move from one location to another throughout the game

New monster animations

A new cannonball special attack. Use 3 star points to fire a purple monster at the arena from the side

New music for the space level

Better mixing of the music in all levels

Better camerawork

Improved performance

We hope you enjoy this update!

If you have any comments or suggestions, let us know at contact@xenofusion.com