Version 29 Released!

Along with the port of Monster Trampoline to Xbox One consoles, we've made a lot of changes in this version.
Changes:
- 12 Steam achievements have been added
- You can now choose from 3 different AI difficulties: easy, normal, or hard
- The space and pirate levels have been completely redone. In both levels, you move from one location to another throughout the game
- New monster animations
- A new cannonball special attack. Use 3 star points to fire a purple monster at the arena from the side
- New music for the space level
- Better mixing of the music in all levels
- Better camerawork
- Improved performance
We hope you enjoy this update!
If you have any comments or suggestions, let us know at contact@xenofusion.com
Changed files in this update