 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HORROR TYCOON Playtest update for 23 May 2022

Patch 0.8.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8793693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to use a high amount of memory.

  • Fixed an issue on the contract screen that prevented some players from starting the game.

  • Changed: When guests are at 0% Fear Tolerance and do not have a heart attack, their heart rate monitor will change to an exit icon. These guests can no longer be scared or killed but will add a substantial amount of fear reputation.

  • Fixed an issue where edge scrolling caused the player camera to start in odd places if mouse cursor was on the edge.

  • Fixed an issue that caused the tutorial screen placement to be inconsistent.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link