Fixed an issue that caused the game to use a high amount of memory.
Fixed an issue on the contract screen that prevented some players from starting the game.
Changed: When guests are at 0% Fear Tolerance and do not have a heart attack, their heart rate monitor will change to an exit icon. These guests can no longer be scared or killed but will add a substantial amount of fear reputation.
Fixed an issue where edge scrolling caused the player camera to start in odd places if mouse cursor was on the edge.
Fixed an issue that caused the tutorial screen placement to be inconsistent.
HORROR TYCOON Playtest update for 23 May 2022
Patch 0.8.2
