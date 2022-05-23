Patch 0.8.2

Fixed an issue that caused the game to use a high amount of memory.

Fixed an issue on the contract screen that prevented some players from starting the game.

Changed: When guests are at 0% Fear Tolerance and do not have a heart attack, their heart rate monitor will change to an exit icon. These guests can no longer be scared or killed but will add a substantial amount of fear reputation.

Fixed an issue where edge scrolling caused the player camera to start in odd places if mouse cursor was on the edge.