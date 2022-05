Share · View all patches · Build 8793692 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 17:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

The following fixes are now live for New Earth:

Fixed a bug where unit training costs were incorrect when using shards on the client.

Fixed a bug where the email address in the support panel could be invalid if it had leading or trailing spaces.

Improved cases where the connection would timeout to the server during loading.

Sorry for any inconveniences caused by the bugs.