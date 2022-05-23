Y7S2 PRE-SEASON DESIGNER'S NOTES

In this latest edition of Designer’s Notes, we'll go into more detail about the balancing changes that’ll come with Operation Vector Glare's Season Test Server and give you an insight into the reasons behind these changes.

BALANCING MATRIX AND TOP OPERATOR BANS

WIN DELTA VS. PRESENCE

[IN-ARTICLE ASSET = [R6S_DN_Y7S2_BalancingMatrix_Att.png]]

[IN-ARTICLE ASSET = [R6S_DN_Y7S2_BalancingMatrix_Def.png]]

_Please note that we are using presence to gauge the popularity of an Operator. This notion had to be introduced to reflect the implementation of the pick & ban.

Presence definition: pick rate of an Operator when not banned. Win Delta: The Win Delta is aggregated from Operator’s Win Deltas per Bomb Site._

OPERATOR BAN RATE

[IN-ARTICLE ASSET = [R6S_DN_Y7S1.2_BanMatrixAtt.png]]

[IN-ARTICLE ASSET = [R6S_DN_Y7S1.2_BanMatrixDef.png]]

A NOTE ON THE BALANCING OF LMGS & FINKA

Before we dive into the balancing changes you can expect from Operation Vector Glare's Season Test Server, we wanted to address a topic we know is important to you. In the current state of Siege's balance, there are a few components that we agree are tuned a little high, specifically LMGs and Finka. We've been investigating how to bring them more in line with other Operators and weapon types and have begun putting this into action. In order to make sure these changes don't cause a ripple effect to the overall balance ecosystem, though, this has taken some additional time.

We can comfortably announce that adjustments will be coming to both LMGs and Finka in Y7S3. We know you were likely hoping for adjustments this season, so we ask for a little more patience as we work to do this right by you. We appreciate your passion for these changes and look forward to getting them in front of you next season!

GAME BALANCING

SCREEN SHAKE INTENSITY

Players can now turn off or reduce the intensity of screen shake feedback during gameplay from the Accessibility section of the Options menu.

Population targeted by this change: All.

Back in Y6S3, we deployed a change which reduced the intensity of screen shakes from explosions, removing it altogether in the case of certain gadgets. At the same time, we mentioned we were looking into options for players who encountered motion sickness as a result of these screen shakes. While we know screen shakes can be an important part of immersion for some players, we don't want that to come at the expense of others' comfort or ability to play the game.

This is why we have added an option to the Accessibility menu to adjust the intensity of screen shakes or turn them off entirely. Now, players can choose the option that best fits their preferred experience with Siege. Default will offer the same screen shake intensity you've come to expect over the last couple seasons, while Medium will offer a further-reduced option that should help provide a more comfortable experience to those who are prone to motion sickness. Of course, there will also be the option to turn off screen shake altogether.

We hope that by opening up these options, players will be able to better shape the comfort and immersion of their Siege experience.

CROUCH WALKING VOLUME

Increased the volume of footsteps while crouch walking.

Population targeted by this change: All.

We know those early-round frags where an Operator manages to sneak behind your squad's lines while crouch walking can be frustrating. Over the last couple months, we actively investigated the sound mix of crouch walking and found that the balance of sound to movement speed needed some tuning. Compared to alt walking, crouch walking offered an alternative that was both quiet and quick, so with Y7S2, we've tweaked the audio mix to increase the volume of these footsteps slightly.

Given how how fast you can still move while crouch walking, we wanted to better align the sound of this movement with comparable forms of walking. Watch the below video to hear this change in action:

OPERATOR BALANCING

MULTIPLE OPERATORS

Added 3rd secondary weapon option. Amaru - ITA12S Clash - P-10C Dokkaebi - C75-AUTO Finka - GSH-18 Glaz - Bearing-9 Gridlock - SDP 9mm Kali - P22 Mk5 Lion - P9 Tachanka - Bearing-9



Population targeted by this change: Casual.

This season will see quite a few of our Operators expanding their loadouts to include a third secondary weapon option. In many cases, this will mark the return of secondary weapons that were previously replaced from Operators' loadouts to make room for other gear like the Gonne-6.

In particular, by adding submachine guns to some of our longer-range Operators (Dokkaebi, Glaz, Tachanka), we wanted to help give them a bit more confidence in short-range skirmishes. Being committed to range is all well and good, but having the option of add some variety to their kit should help to open up new strategic angles in the long run.

Similarly, we wanted to ensure Clash and Kali had more options available to them to accommodate players who are not particularly comfortable with SMGs (or shotguns as well, in Clash's case). The addition of a semi-auto pistol should help round out their kits.

GLAZ

Changed to 1-Armor, 3-Speed (from 2-Armor, 2-Speed).

Population targeted by this change: Casual.

Adding on his new weapon slot, Glaz is also getting a new set of stats this season. To go along with the addition of a submachine gun, we've increased his mobility. While he will always be a niche entry pick thanks to a focus around his unique DMR, we wanted to give casual players more options to experiment with closer-range play as they adapt to his range and sightlines.

Try out the latest Siege updates on the Test Server and don't hesitate to report any bugs or issues you encounter on the new and improved R6Fix.

