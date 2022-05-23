It's alive

Hey Hypergliders
So version 1 is finally out! In case you played the demo, here are some updates that you can expect:
Done and released in version 1.0
- Smooth Levels Geometry
- More interesting levels with lots of caves
- Level Texturing variations
- New Skies
- Snow Level
- First Person View
- Improved player handling
- Improved performance
- New Main Menu Design
- Player Settings are now synced in the cloud
- A new Player Model
- Ragdoll when crashing
- Various Bug fixes
- Flappy Wingsuit Wings
- Different Vegetation Colorings
Thanks for all your support!
