Hyperglide update for 23 May 2022

It's alive

23 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Hypergliders

So version 1 is finally out! In case you played the demo, here are some updates that you can expect:

Done and released in version 1.0

  • Smooth Levels Geometry
  • More interesting levels with lots of caves
  • Level Texturing variations
  • New Skies
  • Snow Level
  • First Person View
  • Improved player handling
  • Improved performance
  • New Main Menu Design
  • Player Settings are now synced in the cloud
  • A new Player Model
  • Ragdoll when crashing
  • Various Bug fixes
  • Flappy Wingsuit Wings
  • Different Vegetation Colorings

Thanks for all your support!

