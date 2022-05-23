It's alive

Share · View all patches · Build 8793571 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hey Hypergliders

So version 1 is finally out! In case you played the demo, here are some updates that you can expect:

Done and released in version 1.0

Smooth Levels Geometry

More interesting levels with lots of caves

Level Texturing variations

New Skies

Snow Level

First Person View

Improved player handling

Improved performance

New Main Menu Design

Player Settings are now synced in the cloud

A new Player Model

Ragdoll when crashing

Various Bug fixes

Flappy Wingsuit Wings

Different Vegetation Colorings

Thanks for all your support!