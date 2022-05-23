AfterLIVE!

Hello!

We can't believe it, but it's been a week since Afterlife VR became available for purchase in early access.

It's a really significant event for us and it's been a very long and hard road.

It all started with just an idea, a story based on real events but with the addition of the author's vision to get a horror with deep immersion thanks to VR and a lot of small details.

What is really lurking behind the door of a well-known mental facility, where Adam's younger sister, Allison, was recently sent? Is there any connection between missing patients and hospital workers and the groundbreaking study about the Indigo Children phenomena?

A lot of mechanics have been created and added during this time,

We also changed locations and added new furnishings, even backing away from the original plan.

We also had to deviate from the original plan when it came to the readiness of Afterlife VR.

Now Afterlife VR is 90% ready, but during the development we have received a lot of requests to speed up the release date and we decided to release it in early access in order to give you an opportunity to take part in the development.

Starting from May 13 (release date of Afterlife VR on Steam) we started collecting your feedback.

It's too early for us to talk about any achievements, but we are very grateful for your interest and support. It really means a lot to us.

Now we need your help, because you of all people know better than anyone else what changes/additions we need for Afterlife VR.

That's why we are looking forward to your feedback after we completed the Afterlife VR storyline.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1528020/Afterlife

