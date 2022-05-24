Version 1.0 Update: Follower System, Shelter Simulation, Monster Invasion...

Share · View all patches · Build 8793515 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 05:59:05 UTC by Wendy

Communication:

Steam Discussion

Email: simonchain@vip.qq.com

Hello everyone, with continuous efforts, KEPLERTH has finally gradually improved its functions and became the official version. From April 23, 2018 to May 24, 2022, KEPLERTH has completed more than 30 updates and many things have been improved in this game. After a period of thinking, we decided to cancel the price increase in this official conversion. In this update, Keplerth can still enjoy a 25% discount. Thank you for your continued support.

In this 1.0, we have prepared 3 brand new systems, we hope they can bring you a new experience. Without further ado, let's take a look at what has been updated in 1.0:

New Contents:

Follower system: Replica Gene Module can be obtained by doing quests with villager, and Players can use Replica Incubator in Schip’ s Lab to create Replica that can wear equipment and weapons, Replica can participate in various battles with the player together with the pet and become the player’ s powerful follower.



Shelter Simulation: Newly added Shelter Facilities Workbench, players can create various living and entertainment facilities for accepting survivors and earn money from them.



Monster Invasion: Monsters will build camps near the player’s base and attack the base from time to time. Players can create traps and defensive structures, defend with the inhabitants of armed shelter, destroying enemy camps can end the invasion (Defeating invading monsters has a chance to drop new trinkets and pets with new skills as rewards).

Now Players can make a variety of trap items.



Certainly, this conversion to the official version doesn't mean the end of Keplerth. We still have many functions that we hope to improve and update. The following are the roadmap we plans:

Roadmap for version 1.0

Improve and supplement the support for workshop.

Add more types and gameplay of dungeons, such as rare beast dens, ruins and lost treasures, boss challenges or infinite dungeons, etc.

More new events and rewards.

Add weapons with new assaulting mode, interesting toys, and amazing pets.

Functional NPCs and traveling merchants will visit player's shelter.

Add more management content of shelters and farms.

The remaining plans in the schedule will also be updated one by one.

Adjustments:

Matthew Schip redecorates his lab.

A new option, Repair Follower’s Equipment, has been added to the NPC Blacksmith’s Equipment Repair.

The quest system of town NPCs has Been redesigned, players can exchange items with them to get the items needs to make replicas.

Many pieces of furniture are interactive now, for example, chairs can sit, players can take a shower, and items placed on the table can also be sold to the residents in the shelter.

Businessmen no longer have unlimited money.

The clue items of the dungeon will no longer enter the backpack after being picked up,but will be directly marked on the map.

Adjusting the difficulty balance of each level of Mystery Entrance.

The cost of crafting arrows and bullets is significantly reduced.

Pheromones used to attract animals to follow you is changed from Fusion Pool to Chemistry Workbench.

Miners can now craft various Ore detectors for players. After players have equipped them, you can see the location of the corresponding minerals clearly. At the same time, the Super Ore detector originally dropped by Divil, the man in black, can now be synthesized by players themselves.

The Flashlight originally dropped by Divil, the man in black, can now be found in the Infected Village’s chests.

Divil, the man in black, now drops 2 new trinkets.

Insector holy grail is available for Reset gear type.

The damage of Punji Sticks has been greatly increased, and the movement speed of the injured object has been reduced;

The damage of Poisonous Sac Trap has been greatly increased, and the movement speed of the injured object has been reduced;

The damage of Grounder Landmine which created by palyers has been increased.

Harvesters can now be made in the chemistry workbench instead of being made in a bugger fusion pool；

Improved the basic efficiency of fishing；

Reduced animals’ reproduction speed and increased the amount of animal meat dropped；

Adjusted the battle difficulty of V, the man in White, to make players’ experience more balanced；

Slightly reduced the movement speed bonus for all pets while mounted.



Fixes:

Fixed various bugs that caused the game to run abnormally due to the excessive gain BUFF from the potion and Gene Editing.

Fixed a bug that the chance of a "Melee Damage Bonus" type of Gear Point being too low.

Fixed a bug that the fishing hook did not emit light.

Fixed a bug that Angry Coocoo didn't emit light.

Fixed a bug that would blow yourself up when attacking Target Dummy.

Fixed a bug that released pet Worm, which would cause the game to report an error.

Fixed a bug that Split (Goblin King's Bow)'s base damage bonus failed.

Fixed a bug that made it possible to not have Satiety BUFF after eating All-Meat.

Fixed a bug where the Metal plating effect of "Improve durability" did not take effect.

Fixed a bug that iron Shelf couldn't melt into iron ingots.

Optimized a bug that the screen freezes when the Insector Queen releases the barrage attack.

Fixed a bug that the explosion range of explosive arrows was incorrect.

Fixed a bug that the damage description of players’ skills does not match the actual damage.

Fixed a bug that pets which were not brought with them might die when online.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from teleporting from Portal to Schip’s Lab and Uninhabited Island under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that trinkets could be repaired and displayed the Extra Durability bar.

Fixed a bug that could cause the ranged items to become permanently unusable when the player died while using a ranged throw item.

Fixed a bug that the attribute text of the equipment worn by Target Dummy was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed a bug that Divil’s avatar could not be defeated when online.

Fixed a bug thatthe bullets would change their trajectory with the mouse when the Grounder Assault Rifle and Meco LG-6B laser guns were fired.

Fixed a bug that the text of the stack quantity of the items on the sales table was not displayed completely.



Current Development Content and Progress:

————————————————————————————————————

[■■■■■] Achievement system (included)

[■■■■■] Equipment enhancement system (included)

[■■■■■] New guidance system (included)

[■■■■■] NPC quests (included)

[■■■■■] Map & Mini-map system (included)

[■■■■■] Trap system (included)

[■■■■■] Village decorative placeable objects for atmosphere improvement (included)

[■■■■■] More background music (included)

[■■■■■] Meco Biotech II content (included)

[■■■■■] Pet level-up function (included)

[■■■■□] Plots and stories (included)

[■■■■■] Discoveries system (included)

[■■■■□] More pet/animal interactions - storage, shearing the goats (included)

————————————————————————————————————

[■■■■□] Multiplayer system (coming soon, internal testing in progress)

[■■■■□] Gene editing system (included, but still improving)

[■■■■□] Support of Steam Workshop for other types of mod (included, but still improving)

[■■■■□] Player Skills System (included, but still improving)

[■■■■□] Events system (included, but still improving)

[■■■■□] Mercenary system (included, but still improving)

[■■■□□] NPC recruit (included, but still improving)

————————————————————————————————————

[■■■■□] Dungeon challenge (working on it)

[■■■■□] Weathers system (working on it)

————————————————————————————————————

[■■■□□] NPC class differences and corresponding functions (planning)

[■■■□□] Interactions with friendly NPCs (planning)

[■□□□□] NPC working system (planning)

[■■■□□] Water & Fire system (planning)

[■□□□□] Meco Biotech III content (planning)

————————————————————————————————————

[□□□□□] Body-part editing system (Encountered many problems in R&D)

[□□□□□] Vehicles (haven’t started yet)

————————————————————————————————————

- We will try to maintain frequent updates and transparency of our progress. Once again, thank you for all of your support!