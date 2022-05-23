 Skip to content

Cascade Tactics update for 23 May 2022

New Warlock Spellbook and Crash-Prevention

Introduced new Warlock Spellbook
Dark Bolt: Projectile magic. When blocked, the blocker can deflect to a new target.
Curse: Status effect that reduces magic/strength, but gives target ability to pass status effect onto someone else.
Mind Control: Become controller of target unit, until caster or target takes damage.

The game is now more stable. When a certain common type of crash occurs (with the AI), the game will self-correct. This should account for most situations where the AI crashes.

Improved Settings Interface

Improved Try-it-out battles

Fixes issue where you could not open a Treasure Chest

Fixed issue with Archer using Sentinel's Guard ability with his weapon.

Fixed issue with Fortune / Exp potions not working properly.

