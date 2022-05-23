New Warlock Spellbook and Crash-Prevention

Introduced new Warlock Spellbook
Dark Bolt: Projectile magic. When blocked, the blocker can deflect to a new target.
Curse: Status effect that reduces magic/strength, but gives target ability to pass status effect onto someone else.
Mind Control: Become controller of target unit, until caster or target takes damage.
The game is now more stable. When a certain common type of crash occurs (with the AI), the game will self-correct. This should account for most situations where the AI crashes.
Improved Settings Interface
Improved Try-it-out battles
Fixes issue where you could not open a Treasure Chest
Fixed issue with Archer using Sentinel's Guard ability with his weapon.
Fixed issue with Fortune / Exp potions not working properly.
Changed files in this update