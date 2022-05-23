Rainbow Six Siege is proud to present the second season of Year 7, Operation Vector Glare! The latest Operator to join team Rainbow is Sens, a brilliant tactician from Belgium with extensive experience in the military, training in mechanics and psychology. Adept at using technology and misdirection to their advantage, they will use their R.O.U. Projector System to redefine battlefield cover and move tactics to a whole other level. Read the Patch Notes below for full details.

View Patch Notes