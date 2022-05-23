 Skip to content

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege update for 23 May 2022

Operation Vector Glare

Share · View all patches · Build 8793444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Rainbow Six Siege is proud to present the second season of Year 7, Operation Vector Glare! The latest Operator to join team Rainbow is Sens, a brilliant tactician from Belgium with extensive experience in the military, training in mechanics and psychology. Adept at using technology and misdirection to their advantage, they will use their R.O.U. Projector System to redefine battlefield cover and move tactics to a whole other level. Read the Patch Notes below for full details.

View Patch Notes

