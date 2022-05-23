One more update to 1.4 Beta released

Share · View all patches · Build 8793393 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 16:26:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

One more update to the 1.4 Beta was uploaded to the 'unstable' branch. This is version 1.4 Beta 5.

These were the changes:

Version 1.4 Beta 5

'Request Defense Fleet' leader desire's description revised to make it clearer the turns required to achieve the desire includes the time a fleet is stationed on the system to be defended.

Fixed an issue with the 'Planetary Prospectors' culture perk that would cause borders to not expand and richness values to not update in the colony overview panel immediately, but only in the next turn.

Fixed a rounding issue in the espionage detection chances presented in the available espionage assignments.

Fixed a glitch that could sometimes cause fighters and bombers to not face their targets correctly after destroying them and/or when returning to the mothership for re-arm and refueling.

I remind that the 1.4 Beta update is not yet available for everyone. To play the '1.4 Beta 5' version you need to opt in for Steam's Beta branch. On the Steam client go to Games -> View Games Library -> Right-Click on Interstellar Space: Genesis -> Choose Betas tab -> Select the "unstable" Beta branch. The game shall start updating to 1.4 Beta 5.

Please keep sending us your feedback to our Steam forums, official forums, on our Discord server, or if you prefer just send an email to contact@praxis-games.com (or contact form here) with a save and the Player and Player-prev log files you can find in this folder: C:\Users\<your_username>\AppData\LocalLow\Praxis Games\ISG

If the game doesn't launch or you find any issue please delete your custom races that are stored in this folder: C:\Users\<your_username>\AppData\LocalLow\Praxis Games\ISG\Races\

Thanks a lot for the feedback!