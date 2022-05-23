1.97v (full demo-ed version)

Update 1.97v, with the implementation of multiplayer beta (first testing) and the full playable demo of the game. Due to the lack of time and experience making multiplayer stuffs the multiplayer version can contain game-breaking bugs, which can cause this version to be unestable.

Knowed game issues:

Bad orientation when use reverse (inverted controllers)

Deco ads pop-up and file creations

Bug that disable the button to return to main menu during the game

Unbalance of competitors

Didn't earn modification points when race is over... or the way its calculated didn't work well

"The Jump bug" the name said everyting, the player just jump cause... its a bug.

Multiplayer known issues: