EA Update v0.1.0.9 Released

Now have a first scenario available. Just a basic first mission (mining), but framework is now there so i can add more easily. Along with a seed setting ability, so can play the same or different versions of the mining mission. This will make things a lot more interesting when more events get added.
Full update info:-
- Mission 1 mining scenario added. Seed set abillity.
- Remove unconnected structs improvement.
- Droids can now have their repair setting altered (default is to repair when structures/items reach 75% health, can now set per droid)
- Optimisation of structure update (reduce droid calls).
Any issues or feedback, drop a post in to our discussions.
Thanks!
Changed files in this update