 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deep Space Outpost update for 23 May 2022

EA Update v0.1.0.9 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8793243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now have a first scenario available. Just a basic first mission (mining), but framework is now there so i can add more easily. Along with a seed setting ability, so can play the same or different versions of the mining mission. This will make things a lot more interesting when more events get added.

Full update info:-

  • Mission 1 mining scenario added. Seed set abillity.
  • Remove unconnected structs improvement.
  • Droids can now have their repair setting altered (default is to repair when structures/items reach 75% health, can now set per droid)
  • Optimisation of structure update (reduce droid calls).

Any issues or feedback, drop a post in to our discussions.

Thanks!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link