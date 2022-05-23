EA Update v0.1.0.9 Released

Now have a first scenario available. Just a basic first mission (mining), but framework is now there so i can add more easily. Along with a seed setting ability, so can play the same or different versions of the mining mission. This will make things a lot more interesting when more events get added.

Full update info:-

Mission 1 mining scenario added. Seed set abillity.

Remove unconnected structs improvement.

Droids can now have their repair setting altered (default is to repair when structures/items reach 75% health, can now set per droid)

Optimisation of structure update (reduce droid calls).

