Major Update 3 - The Dedicated Servers & Server List Update - OUT NOW!

Dear Players,

Major Update 3 is out now!

In this major update, we have added:

Dedicated Servers

We now include a new dedicated server with Carrier Command 2, and you can set up your own server by following the dedicated servers guide.

Public Server List

You can now browse and join public servers from the game (main menu > multiplayer > public games) and also from the Steam server browser that is built into Steam.

Mods-Over-Wire

Servers can now be modded, and mods are shared automatically when you join a server. Modded servers show an icon in the server list so you can tell which servers are modded. Only certain files can be modded and the game scripts are all sandboxed to help protect players security.

These are frequently requested new features by the community, and an obvious next step for Carrier Command!

We hope you enjoy this new update and we look forward to supporting players more in the future with another major update and other improvements already in the works!

See you in the public servers!

Much love <3,

The Carrier Command Developers

v1.3.0

Feature - Added dedicated server program for hosting public servers (see http://geometa.co.uk/wiki/carrier_command_2/view/dedicated_servers)

Feature - Added public server browser

Feature - Added in-game text chat box

Feature - Server mods are downloaded on clients when joining a game

Rework - Mods are no longer loaded on the main menu (except for translations)

Rework - Modding enabled for game objects and tile definitions

Rework - Rebalanced CIWS ammo capacity