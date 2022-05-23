New update, here's the new features:
The current time you've spent in a level is now shown on your left wrist communicator
Level 1 has been improved with more variety and props
Level 2 has more pipes
Level 37 and level 9 now have axes and trees to make a shack with
Level 3 has a new section
Level 1 dark has more walls
Added liquid silence
Added liquid brewing, a way to make different almond waters, and make silenced weapons. There are many different recipes that will grant altered liquids/items
Added negative almond water
Added friendship almond water
Added super almond water
Added almonds
Fixed more bugs, like the culling on some floors not being correct in level 1
Added six new achievements
Hope you enjoy the new update.
- Woo Studios
