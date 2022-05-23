New update, here's the new features:

The current time you've spent in a level is now shown on your left wrist communicator

Level 1 has been improved with more variety and props

Level 2 has more pipes

Level 37 and level 9 now have axes and trees to make a shack with

Level 3 has a new section

Level 1 dark has more walls

Added liquid silence

Added liquid brewing, a way to make different almond waters, and make silenced weapons. There are many different recipes that will grant altered liquids/items

Added negative almond water

Added friendship almond water

Added super almond water

Added almonds

Fixed more bugs, like the culling on some floors not being correct in level 1