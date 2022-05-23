 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality Playtest update for 23 May 2022

1.15

Share · View all patches · Build 8793154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New update, here's the new features:

  • The current time you've spent in a level is now shown on your left wrist communicator

  • Level 1 has been improved with more variety and props

  • Level 2 has more pipes

  • Level 37 and level 9 now have axes and trees to make a shack with

  • Level 3 has a new section

  • Level 1 dark has more walls

  • Added liquid silence

  • Added liquid brewing, a way to make different almond waters, and make silenced weapons. There are many different recipes that will grant altered liquids/items

  • Added negative almond water

  • Added friendship almond water

  • Added super almond water

  • Added almonds

  • Fixed more bugs, like the culling on some floors not being correct in level 1

  • Added six new achievements

Hope you enjoy the new update.

  • Woo Studios
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link