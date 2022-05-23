Version 1.1 Just Released With Configurable Races

Hi guys!

We've just released version 1.1 of Race Condition. This release includes the much-requested possibility to customize quick races. You can now specify length of the race, number of participating drivers, and the overall difficulty. Use these settings to fine-tune the challenge as you play against the AI cars, or together with friends in split screen mode.

Also, we're happy to announce that we're participating in Steam Racing Fest which takes place May 23 - May 30. During this period, you'll be able to grab Race Condition at 30% discount! If you've previously been on the fence, this is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on the full game: