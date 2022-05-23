v1.02 - small bug fixes

Hey everyone, we've just released a small update to fix a couple of issues that affected some players:

-Bombs continuously exploding.

-Very poor performance in the training area.

The continuous explosion problem usually only occurs the first time you run the game and can be fixed by restarting it but we want to try to stop it from occurring at all. It's a very difficult one for us to re-create so if you have the newest build and still see this problem please let us know so we can continue to work on it. Thanks.

Chaz Lewis - Lead Designer