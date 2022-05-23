Strawhart Patch 1.2 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8792976 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 15:13:11 UTC by Wendy

Strawhart v1.2 is Live!

March 23, 2022

Strawhart 1.2 is a major content patch which includes a new stage, as well as the implementation of several new features. Read on for details!

New Level: The Gauntlet

A new stage “The Gauntlet” is now accessible from the level select. Try your hand at this standalone adventure, first featured during Steam NEXT fest!

New Feature: Level Select

You can now re-play stages that you have previously completed, or rewind your current adventure to an earlier stage

Your collected Apocrypha will persist across re-plays and rewinds

Level select will be active for all stages completed after downloading patch 1.2

New Feature: In-Game Timer

You can now track your best completion times across stages. Your best recorded times will be displayed on the new “Level Select” menu

A new “Speedrun Timer” gameplay settings option has been allowed you to display both segment and total timets during gameplay

New Features: General

A curious character has made their way to Acre. You may run into them occasionally during your playthough—if you search hard enough

You can now grapple to air sigils

Gamepad menu navigation has been improved

Added several new music tracks

Maygar now more robustly responds to the player’s actions

Maygar has now learned enough carpentry to construct critter houses

Fixes: General

Fixed a navigation issue that prevented some characters from ever moving about

Fixed an issue where music would cue incorrectly, or not play at all after a track switch

Fixed an issue where music would desync if you paused during the beginning of a track

Fixed an issue where some characters would display an interact “!” without anything to say

Fixed a rare issue where ballasts would lose the ability to be amplified

Fixed an issue where ballasts would turn the wrong color

Fixed an issue where it was possible to carry a time dilation effect into a cinematic

Fixed a rare issue where you would receive erroneous “new power granted” effects

Fixed an issue where you could be granted powers, reload your previous checkpoint, and still keep those powers

Fixed an issue where the player could amplify or imbue through a damping zone

Tutorial text is now standardized

Fixed several grammatical errors in character dialogue

Fixed several typographical and grammatical errors in Apocrypha and Examinable text

The Homestead

Fixed an issue that prevented the watermill from being repaired

The critter can now respond properly if you’re behaving rudely

Stage 1

Strawhart can now amply respond to your shenanigans

Fixed several potential softlocks and stuck spots

Mowed some floating grass

Strawhart’s rooftop dialogue will no longer repeat on player respawn

Stage 2

Improved player collision on the ramparts

Fixed an issue where Strawhart would not be present if you re-loaded the game while in the Reliquary

You can now fast forward through maygar’s dialogue if you are rude enough to choose to do so

Fixed several instances where you could trap yourself on a rooftop

Stage 3

Fixed an issue where several bodies of water weren’t being classified as water

The Stage 3 Finale now more accurately checkpoints you

Adjusted bounding on Protoglyphs and Beacons for better player experience

Fixed a rare issue where a puzzle cube would sometimes not spawn

Fixed several stuck spots

Fixed an issue where the player could softlock themselves out of the core room

Fixed an issue where the Factorium lights would not show the proper material

Improved door opening and closing triggers

Fixed an issue where glyph snaps were being incorrectly intercepted by geometry

Serbots are no longer immune to lightning damage

Fixed several issues where the player could place a puzzle piece into an unrecoverable situation

Loudspeakers will no longer function if they lose their power source

Stage 4

Adjusted bounding on Fel Conduits for better player experience

Adjusted critter talk radius

Fixed an issue where fog would not render correctly in front of an endless abyss

Stage 5

The soup is now inevitable

Fixed an issue where level geometry would load in before it was needed

Improved animation timing during cinematics

Improved Tower Keeper logic

Small QOL and lighting adjustments to all puzzles

Fixed an issue where you could re-enter the level after already loading in

Fixed character navigation across the stage

Fixed incorrect reflection data being loaded

Fixed several potential softlocks and stuck spots

Thanks to the following community contributors for their help with identifying issues for 1.2!