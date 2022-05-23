 Skip to content

Strawhart update for 23 May 2022

Strawhart Patch 1.2 Released!

Strawhart v1.2 is Live!

March 23, 2022

Strawhart 1.2 is a major content patch which includes a new stage, as well as the implementation of several new features. Read on for details!

New Level: The Gauntlet

  • A new stage “The Gauntlet” is now accessible from the level select. Try your hand at this standalone adventure, first featured during Steam NEXT fest!

New Feature: Level Select

  • You can now re-play stages that you have previously completed, or rewind your current adventure to an earlier stage
  • Your collected Apocrypha will persist across re-plays and rewinds
  • Level select will be active for all stages completed after downloading patch 1.2

New Feature: In-Game Timer

  • You can now track your best completion times across stages. Your best recorded times will be displayed on the new “Level Select” menu
  • A new “Speedrun Timer” gameplay settings option has been allowed you to display both segment and total timets during gameplay

New Features: General

  • A curious character has made their way to Acre. You may run into them occasionally during your playthough—if you search hard enough
  • You can now grapple to air sigils
  • Gamepad menu navigation has been improved
  • Added several new music tracks
  • Maygar now more robustly responds to the player’s actions
  • Maygar has now learned enough carpentry to construct critter houses

Fixes: General

  • Fixed a navigation issue that prevented some characters from ever moving about
  • Fixed an issue where music would cue incorrectly, or not play at all after a track switch
  • Fixed an issue where music would desync if you paused during the beginning of a track
  • Fixed an issue where some characters would display an interact “!” without anything to say
  • Fixed a rare issue where ballasts would lose the ability to be amplified
  • Fixed an issue where ballasts would turn the wrong color
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to carry a time dilation effect into a cinematic
  • Fixed a rare issue where you would receive erroneous “new power granted” effects
  • Fixed an issue where you could be granted powers, reload your previous checkpoint, and still keep those powers
  • Fixed an issue where the player could amplify or imbue through a damping zone
  • Tutorial text is now standardized
  • Fixed several grammatical errors in character dialogue
  • Fixed several typographical and grammatical errors in Apocrypha and Examinable text

The Homestead

  • Fixed an issue that prevented the watermill from being repaired
  • The critter can now respond properly if you’re behaving rudely

Stage 1

  • Strawhart can now amply respond to your shenanigans
  • Fixed several potential softlocks and stuck spots
  • Mowed some floating grass
  • Strawhart’s rooftop dialogue will no longer repeat on player respawn

Stage 2

  • Improved player collision on the ramparts
  • Fixed an issue where Strawhart would not be present if you re-loaded the game while in the Reliquary
  • You can now fast forward through maygar’s dialogue if you are rude enough to choose to do so
  • Fixed several instances where you could trap yourself on a rooftop

Stage 3

  • Fixed an issue where several bodies of water weren’t being classified as water
  • The Stage 3 Finale now more accurately checkpoints you
  • Adjusted bounding on Protoglyphs and Beacons for better player experience
  • Fixed a rare issue where a puzzle cube would sometimes not spawn
  • Fixed several stuck spots
  • Fixed an issue where the player could softlock themselves out of the core room
  • Fixed an issue where the Factorium lights would not show the proper material
  • Improved door opening and closing triggers
  • Fixed an issue where glyph snaps were being incorrectly intercepted by geometry
  • Serbots are no longer immune to lightning damage
  • Fixed several issues where the player could place a puzzle piece into an unrecoverable situation
  • Loudspeakers will no longer function if they lose their power source

Stage 4

  • Adjusted bounding on Fel Conduits for better player experience
  • Adjusted critter talk radius
  • Fixed an issue where fog would not render correctly in front of an endless abyss

Stage 5

  • The soup is now inevitable
  • Fixed an issue where level geometry would load in before it was needed
  • Improved animation timing during cinematics
  • Improved Tower Keeper logic
  • Small QOL and lighting adjustments to all puzzles
  • Fixed an issue where you could re-enter the level after already loading in
  • Fixed character navigation across the stage
  • Fixed incorrect reflection data being loaded
  • Fixed several potential softlocks and stuck spots

Thanks to the following community contributors for their help with identifying issues for 1.2!

  • Carrot Helper
  • Cyan
  • RuneSnow
  • Shelg0n
  • skullchaser
  • The SpaghettiBro
  • Trihelix

