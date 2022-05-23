Strawhart Patch 1.2 Released!

Strawhart v1.2 is Live!
March 23, 2022
Strawhart 1.2 is a major content patch which includes a new stage, as well as the implementation of several new features. Read on for details!
New Level: The Gauntlet
- A new stage “The Gauntlet” is now accessible from the level select. Try your hand at this standalone adventure, first featured during Steam NEXT fest!
New Feature: Level Select
- You can now re-play stages that you have previously completed, or rewind your current adventure to an earlier stage
- Your collected Apocrypha will persist across re-plays and rewinds
- Level select will be active for all stages completed after downloading patch 1.2
New Feature: In-Game Timer
- You can now track your best completion times across stages. Your best recorded times will be displayed on the new “Level Select” menu
- A new “Speedrun Timer” gameplay settings option has been allowed you to display both segment and total timets during gameplay
New Features: General
- A curious character has made their way to Acre. You may run into them occasionally during your playthough—if you search hard enough
- You can now grapple to air sigils
- Gamepad menu navigation has been improved
- Added several new music tracks
- Maygar now more robustly responds to the player’s actions
- Maygar has now learned enough carpentry to construct critter houses
Fixes: General
- Fixed a navigation issue that prevented some characters from ever moving about
- Fixed an issue where music would cue incorrectly, or not play at all after a track switch
- Fixed an issue where music would desync if you paused during the beginning of a track
- Fixed an issue where some characters would display an interact “!” without anything to say
- Fixed a rare issue where ballasts would lose the ability to be amplified
- Fixed an issue where ballasts would turn the wrong color
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to carry a time dilation effect into a cinematic
- Fixed a rare issue where you would receive erroneous “new power granted” effects
- Fixed an issue where you could be granted powers, reload your previous checkpoint, and still keep those powers
- Fixed an issue where the player could amplify or imbue through a damping zone
- Tutorial text is now standardized
- Fixed several grammatical errors in character dialogue
- Fixed several typographical and grammatical errors in Apocrypha and Examinable text
The Homestead
- Fixed an issue that prevented the watermill from being repaired
- The critter can now respond properly if you’re behaving rudely
Stage 1
- Strawhart can now amply respond to your shenanigans
- Fixed several potential softlocks and stuck spots
- Mowed some floating grass
- Strawhart’s rooftop dialogue will no longer repeat on player respawn
Stage 2
- Improved player collision on the ramparts
- Fixed an issue where Strawhart would not be present if you re-loaded the game while in the Reliquary
- You can now fast forward through maygar’s dialogue if you are rude enough to choose to do so
- Fixed several instances where you could trap yourself on a rooftop
Stage 3
- Fixed an issue where several bodies of water weren’t being classified as water
- The Stage 3 Finale now more accurately checkpoints you
- Adjusted bounding on Protoglyphs and Beacons for better player experience
- Fixed a rare issue where a puzzle cube would sometimes not spawn
- Fixed several stuck spots
- Fixed an issue where the player could softlock themselves out of the core room
- Fixed an issue where the Factorium lights would not show the proper material
- Improved door opening and closing triggers
- Fixed an issue where glyph snaps were being incorrectly intercepted by geometry
- Serbots are no longer immune to lightning damage
- Fixed several issues where the player could place a puzzle piece into an unrecoverable situation
- Loudspeakers will no longer function if they lose their power source
Stage 4
- Adjusted bounding on Fel Conduits for better player experience
- Adjusted critter talk radius
- Fixed an issue where fog would not render correctly in front of an endless abyss
Stage 5
- The soup is now inevitable
- Fixed an issue where level geometry would load in before it was needed
- Improved animation timing during cinematics
- Improved Tower Keeper logic
- Small QOL and lighting adjustments to all puzzles
- Fixed an issue where you could re-enter the level after already loading in
- Fixed character navigation across the stage
- Fixed incorrect reflection data being loaded
- Fixed several potential softlocks and stuck spots
Thanks to the following community contributors for their help with identifying issues for 1.2!
- Carrot Helper
- Cyan
- RuneSnow
- Shelg0n
- skullchaser
- The SpaghettiBro
- Trihelix
