Dune: Spice Wars - Community Update #1 Out Now!

Community Update #1 is now live! With this update, we have made a number of changes based entirely on the feedback and suggestions of our players since launch, bringing a ton of new content, reworks, bug fixes and more to the game ahead of our next major update (Multiplayer)!

Check out the full list of changes below…



New 10k hegemony bonuses for every faction:

Atreides: Permanent prod bonus upon being elected for a positive resolution

Harkonnen: Can convert captured agents

Smugglers: Can build Underworld Headquarters in enemies’ main bases with new buildings

Fremen: Can build special buildings in allied Sietches

Unit actions queue system (Shift + Right Click)

New click feedback for actions with associated colors

Combat view (F3)





Drones now beep boop

Auto pause when opening menus (can be turned off in game options)

Added the option to remove communication requests

New special region - White Rift

New special region - Acid Lake

New Underworld Headquarters buildings (Workers Guild, Weapon Dealers, Activist Quarters)

Retake of some units' blocking radius to match with their unit size and reinforce their role in the roster

Oppressed trait is removed upon rebellion

Marauder Camp discovery

Development Advanced Thumpers (Fremen)

Village building (Investment Office)

Harsher penalty for losing too much Landsraad Standing

Mission complications UI rework

Alert for the Council Speaker when they are allowed to reroll resolutions

Kulon Caravan death animation

Confirm prompts when clicking a button in the escape menu might make you leave your current game

Can no longer miss click and exit selection when choosing a target for missions, worm riding or shuttles

New input to cancel current unit actions (C by default)

Any faction can contest an occupation

Agent traits Mentats and Suk Doctors now have distinct visuals on the agent's portrait

New icons

Relation loss with targeted faction when a mission is detected

Standing loss when you attack a main base

Ornis now boost escorted harvesters for all factions but fremen

Option menu reload create its own new save slot

No longer see faction specific unlock conditions when playing another faction

Spying window header (unify all windows)

Auto remove outdated traits from structure villageTraits (for old saves)

Shuttles now fly at random heights for a more organic fleet look

Escorting units with an ornithopter is now correctly supported

Visual Effect for ornithopter escort

Agent traits are now active even when agents are unassigned (but not when captured)

Load and Save game menus to be easier to use and allow custom names

Economic dev tree

Ranged units and projectiles impact position is more directional (better combat readability and spectacle)

Rebellions no longer try to liberate the village and only occupy it instead, until someone makes them stop

Worm riding is cleaner and more fluid

Black Market & Settled Hiereg discoveries

Sandstorms effects

Paracompass development

Weapons Facility building (Smugglers main base building)

Combat drugs adjustments

Hegemony victory is now 30 000

AI will stockpile spice a little bit less often

AI targeting balance

Agents timer is less exponential

New Sandworms detection, roaming and attack delay values

Infiltrator 40 power on first hit

Discovery rewards and time to complete adjustments

Ornithopters cost less solaris

Spying operations infiltration requirements new values

Council Eye now gives +2 max agents and given agents are now taken to compute total agents; they can't be dismissed or captured

Vibrations (less vibrations generated while in combat)

Craft workshop

Improved AI recon

Ornithopters sometime did not listen to a direct recon order and simply moved instead

Missile batteries targeting shuttles

Locals units' factions are now more lore friendly

Army models possibly not removed from their army (#Kulons)

Iakin Nefud was refunding more for AI

Long freeze when opening pause window

Terrain deformations around main bases

Military units will now automatically join nearby sieges when they are idle

House guards passive could be bypassed by some damage types such as the combat drugs DoT

Crash when trying to display multiple saves

Set the "add to selection" action to same input as shift queue

Allow pause space rebind, allow to pause via "PauseBreak" button

Input key names are now limited in width

A faction under NonAggression Pact cannot contest an occupation of the other part

Crowd manipulation can't be launched on a village while it's militia is out

Updated the report bug link

Units:

Stealth Drone health 200 > 100

Stealth Drone power 12 > 15

Stealth Drone armor 2 > 1

Stealth Drone range increased

Stealth Drone upkeep reduced

Fedaykin armor 4 > 3

Elite Militia power 15 > 14

Mercenaries melee > range

Mercenaries new passive: killing an enemy unit grants +10% power & +1 armor (x5 stacks max)

Mercenaries health 500 > 400

Mercenaries armor 3 > 2

Mercenaries training time reduced

Also a lot of balancing, quality of life, fixes and changes that could not be listed here

Keep the feedback and suggestions coming, they're gonna be invaluable as we continue to develop the game over Early Access and of course, thank you all for your feedback since launch which has helped us compile this update!

Stay tuned, as we'll have a roadmap to share with you all later this week and more news on upcoming updates over the coming weeks...

