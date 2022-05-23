 Skip to content

Gravity Ace update for 23 May 2022

Small fixes prior to release!

Share · View all patches · Build 8792857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, folks! Release day is nearly upon us and of course I'm making some last minute fixes. The most notable in this release is that the hitbox for the player was adjusted so that it's smaller. There was a bug making it a wee bit bigger than it should have been which, in some situations, felt Bad(tm). But it's all fixed, enjoy pilots!

