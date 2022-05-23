Small fixes prior to release!

Hey, folks! Release day is nearly upon us and of course I'm making some last minute fixes. The most notable in this release is that the hitbox for the player was adjusted so that it's smaller. There was a bug making it a wee bit bigger than it should have been which, in some situations, felt Bad(tm). But it's all fixed, enjoy pilots!
