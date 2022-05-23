 Skip to content

TROUBLESHOOTER: Abandoned Children update for 23 May 2022

[Notice] Fixed a bug caused by this maintenance.

TROUBLESHOOTER: Abandoned Children update for 23 May 2022

Hello, We're the troubleshooter dev.

The following bugs have occurred since the today's maintenance.

  • All ( Online / Offline )

    • A bug that food set windows not opening
    • A bug that masteryboard code extraction do not working.

  • Only Offline mode

    • A bug that can't continue saved game.

We have found the cause of this part and have now completed the modification now.

For those who have experienced the above situation, we would appreciate it if you could get the latest update!

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this problem. We'll do our best to make sure that it's a stable update!

Thank you.

