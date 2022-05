Share · View all patches · Build 8792548 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 14:06:21 UTC by Wendy

Sitting enabled on most benches, chairs and toilets.

To activate FP users simply point at a bench/chair and press LMB or Right Trigger. Press again to return to normal walking mode.

VR users are no longer obstructed by the collision of benches/chairs so sitting can be simulated with IRL props.