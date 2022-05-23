The new Crusader/Valkyrie classes are now available!

Adventurers, the new Crusader class that evolves into Valkyrie is now available.

A tank and support class, perfect for new players as she can defend herself with her shield and also has healing abilities. Very useful in online groups.



·A very versatile class, depending on the status points you invest this character can become a formidable tank, healer or hybrid capable of doing both correctly.

·At level 25 you will be able to evolve your crusade to Valkyrie, thus getting new ways to defend the group and heal them.

·More bug fixes and corrections