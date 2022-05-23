Version 0.3.6
🔹Lowered speed of Ellipse.
🔹Fixed bug with automatically cropping sprites.
🔹Removed spawn sound from Home Garage.
🔹Switched to Borderless.
🔹Replaced Home Garage and Fullscreen buttons with Placeholders.
🔹Home Garage now always visible instead of hidden behind a button.
🔹Magic Missile will behave differently if a boss is present. (Mostly prioritizing boss)
🔹Selecting menus will take the same amount of time with Firerate+ or not.
🔹Fixed Delete Save to delete newly added global variables.
🔹Changed name of SETTINGS in Pause to OPTIONS
🔹Changed name of MAIN MENU in Pause to GIVE UP
🔹GIVE UP will remove 10% of score multiple by how many lives you have remaining.
🔹Added QUIT TO DESKTOP to Pause.
🔹Rerolls will increase in cost as used. Resets on rediscovery.
🔹Double texture page size for micro-optimization.
🔹QUIT TO DESKTOP will save current upgrades, lives, bombs and level.
🔹Reopening the game will load last upgrades, lives, bombs and level with countdown.
🔹Fixed defaulted highlight item of pause menu page 2 to the top of the list.
Polygon Pursuit Playtest update for 23 May 2022
Changelog v0.3.6
Version 0.3.6
Changed files in this update