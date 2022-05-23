Changelog v0.3.6

Version 0.3.6

🔹Lowered speed of Ellipse.

🔹Fixed bug with automatically cropping sprites.

🔹Removed spawn sound from Home Garage.

🔹Switched to Borderless.

🔹Replaced Home Garage and Fullscreen buttons with Placeholders.

🔹Home Garage now always visible instead of hidden behind a button.

🔹Magic Missile will behave differently if a boss is present. (Mostly prioritizing boss)

🔹Selecting menus will take the same amount of time with Firerate+ or not.

🔹Fixed Delete Save to delete newly added global variables.

🔹Changed name of SETTINGS in Pause to OPTIONS

🔹Changed name of MAIN MENU in Pause to GIVE UP

🔹GIVE UP will remove 10% of score multiple by how many lives you have remaining.

🔹Added QUIT TO DESKTOP to Pause.

🔹Rerolls will increase in cost as used. Resets on rediscovery.

🔹Double texture page size for micro-optimization.

🔹QUIT TO DESKTOP will save current upgrades, lives, bombs and level.

🔹Reopening the game will load last upgrades, lives, bombs and level with countdown.

🔹Fixed defaulted highlight item of pause menu page 2 to the top of the list.