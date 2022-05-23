- Match Result recording has been reworked, this should fix the bug for not seeing the match result screen at the end of the game
- Added a countdown next to the 'Leave Game' button when the game has finished to indicate termination of the server
- Fixed a bug where the game would end instantly when a player had left the game
- Fixed a bug where the party was disbanded after each match, please let me know if you have any issues when requeuing as a party
Project Sparrow update for 23 May 2022
Patch 0.2.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update