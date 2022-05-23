Train Simulator Classic Update - 23rd May 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8792232 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today we are bringing an update for Mount Shasta, Just Trains - South Western Expressways – Reading, Union Pacific F3 and Just Trains Common Library. Details of the patches below.

Mount Shasta - Rough download size of patch should be 583.6MB

Number added to back of SD9

Southern Pacific decals now visible looking back from SD9 Cabview

On/Off switches for Numberboard/Class lights had ON and Off in wrong position. This has now been corrected

Gyra Light Motor control can now be turned off on SD9 and SD40T-2, sound also added when changing switch

Terrain lowered under water in Klamath Falls area to help address flickering water

Rock outcrop fixed at low scenery

Blue, Red and green container floating issues fixed.

Mount Shasta - Scenario Portland Trailers I - Grammar mistakes in first message boxenic/terrain touch-ups

Just Trains - South Western Expressways – Reading - Rough download size of patch should be 937.6MB.

Replaced Level Crossing underlays throughout

Replaced vegetation to be more consistent throughout

Significant improvements to Bridgwater housing wise

Significant improvements to Exeter area scenery

Replacements for shops in Hungerford area

Newbury housing and shop improvements

Scenery refinements to areas between Castle Cary - Frome

Fixed tunnel occlusion lighting up cab at night

Terrain Texture improvements throughout route

Removal of most 3D trees which are distant from the track

Fix of 1M41 10:06 Paignton - Manchester Piccadilly as scenario was spawning player train in platform 6 rather than platform 5

Replacement of speed signs throughout route

Major signalling overall between Chippenham and Keynsham

NRN and CSR signage added where applicable

Countdown markers revised

Signal Warn boards added

Quick drives now have AI spawn in front of you, making the drive different every time

Chippenham scenery has been refined

Improved Textures (better weathering)

Union Pacific F3 - Rough download size of this patch should be 1.1GB.

Improved shaders (get rid of the shiny look of the entire rolling stock)

Improved headlight flare effect

Improved cab textures and shade

Labels added to the cab

Better cab shadow model

Caboose passenger view fixed (DRGW, MKT, MP)

Caboose trucks replaced for a more era accurate model (SP, CGW, CNW, WP)

Better number board light effect

Numberboard font replaced in several units.

Air gauges fixed

Customizable parts fixed

Missing part on the loco truck fixed

Fixes an issue with the doors If you open a door or window, the exterior view does not copy the amount of movement. It just goes from full closed to full open with no middle steps.



Just Trains Common Library - Rough download size of this patch is 517.1MB

This build adds assets and texture that are required for the upcoming Southwestern Expressways - Reading route update.

The update will download automatically for owners when it becomes available. Players should allow at least 24 hours after restarting Steam for the update to appear and before contacting Customer Support.