Train Simulator Classic Update - 23rd May 2022

Today we are bringing an update for Mount Shasta, Just Trains - South Western Expressways – Reading, Union Pacific F3 and Just Trains Common Library. Details of the patches below.
Mount Shasta - Rough download size of patch should be 583.6MB
- Number added to back of SD9
- Southern Pacific decals now visible looking back from SD9 Cabview
- On/Off switches for Numberboard/Class lights had ON and Off in wrong position. This has now been corrected
- Gyra Light Motor control can now be turned off on SD9 and SD40T-2, sound also added when changing switch
- Terrain lowered under water in Klamath Falls area to help address flickering water
- Rock outcrop fixed at low scenery
- Blue, Red and green container floating issues fixed.
- Mount Shasta - Scenario Portland Trailers I - Grammar mistakes in first message boxenic/terrain touch-ups
Just Trains - South Western Expressways – Reading - Rough download size of patch should be 937.6MB.
- Replaced Level Crossing underlays throughout
- Replaced vegetation to be more consistent throughout
- Significant improvements to Bridgwater housing wise
- Significant improvements to Exeter area scenery
- Replacements for shops in Hungerford area
- Newbury housing and shop improvements
- Scenery refinements to areas between Castle Cary - Frome
- Fixed tunnel occlusion lighting up cab at night
- Terrain Texture improvements throughout route
- Removal of most 3D trees which are distant from the track
- Fix of 1M41 10:06 Paignton - Manchester Piccadilly as scenario was spawning player train in platform 6 rather than platform 5
- Replacement of speed signs throughout route
- Major signalling overall between Chippenham and Keynsham
- NRN and CSR signage added where applicable
- Countdown markers revised
- Signal Warn boards added
- Quick drives now have AI spawn in front of you, making the drive different every time
- Chippenham scenery has been refined
- Improved Textures (better weathering)
Union Pacific F3 - Rough download size of this patch should be 1.1GB.
- Improved shaders (get rid of the shiny look of the entire rolling stock)
- Improved headlight flare effect
- Improved cab textures and shade
- Labels added to the cab
- Better cab shadow model
- Caboose passenger view fixed (DRGW, MKT, MP)
- Caboose trucks replaced for a more era accurate model (SP, CGW, CNW, WP)
- Better number board light effect
- Numberboard font replaced in several units.
- Air gauges fixed
- Customizable parts fixed
- Missing part on the loco truck fixed
- Fixes an issue with the doors If you open a door or window, the exterior view does not copy the amount of movement. It just goes from full closed to full open with no middle steps.
Just Trains Common Library - Rough download size of this patch is 517.1MB
- This build adds assets and texture that are required for the upcoming Southwestern Expressways - Reading route update.
The update will download automatically for owners when it becomes available. Players should allow at least 24 hours after restarting Steam for the update to appear and before contacting Customer Support.
