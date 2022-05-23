 Skip to content

Overcooked! 2 update for 23 May 2022

Online Matchmaking Update for Overcooked! 2 Beta Branch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey there, Chef Pals! 👨‍🍳

Thank you for your patience while we have been investigating some connection and matchmaking issues you have been experiencing recently with Overcooked! 2.

Following our previous update, we are now releasing an online matchmaking update! This is for the Steam beta branch only.

Patch Notes:
The game will now look to match players based on local geographic regions, matching those with similar latency to improve the overall online experience.

Linux specific patch instructions:

Players will need to install the latest Linux build and will be required to side install “sudo apt uninstall libc++1” or “sudo apt-get-uninstall libc++-dev” through the console.

As always, please report to our customer support here if you encounter any issues with the game or with this update: help@team17support.com

