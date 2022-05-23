Playtest update: auction and friends list tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 8792125 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Dear Turmoil Testers,

Today's update contains another set of small tweaks and adjustments. You can find the patch notes below.

Auctions

Multiplayer land auction now shows open slots for all bids that have to be made. In addition, the "submit" button is shown in a greyed out state until you have placed all the required offers, to make it more clear that you have to keep adding offers.

A tooltip has been added to the multiplayer stock auction explaining the interaction between loans and the maximum offer that you can make.

Friends list

The friends list now shows the online status of Steam friends.

Friends search results now contain partial matches instead of having to enter the name precisely.

Custom game menu: searching for non-friend players to add uses the new friends search.

Leaving and AFK players

Added message to indicate when a player has left a game.

Added message to indicate when an opponent's turn is skipped or when they are kicked due to being inactive for too long.

Added message to indicate when your own turn is skipped due to the timer running out.

Misc

Loading animation: fixed the positioning of the shadow of the small wheel and the large wheel’s shadow now actually rotates.

Town pause menu: Added progress circle to show when the back to menu button will become active.

Fixed an issue where the bug report menu would sometimes be layered behind other menus.

As usual, the questionaire has been updated as well. We appreciate it a lot if you'd fill out the new questions.

Happy drilling!