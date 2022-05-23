 Skip to content

Turmoil Playtest update for 23 May 2022

Playtest update: auction and friends list tweaks

Last edited by Wendy

Dear Turmoil Testers,

Today's update contains another set of small tweaks and adjustments. You can find the patch notes below.

Auctions
  • Multiplayer land auction now shows open slots for all bids that have to be made. In addition, the "submit" button is shown in a greyed out state until you have placed all the required offers, to make it more clear that you have to keep adding offers.
  • A tooltip has been added to the multiplayer stock auction explaining the interaction between loans and the maximum offer that you can make.
Friends list
  • The friends list now shows the online status of Steam friends.
  • Friends search results now contain partial matches instead of having to enter the name precisely.
  • Custom game menu: searching for non-friend players to add uses the new friends search.
Leaving and AFK players
  • Added message to indicate when a player has left a game.
  • Added message to indicate when an opponent's turn is skipped or when they are kicked due to being inactive for too long.
  • Added message to indicate when your own turn is skipped due to the timer running out.
Misc
  • Loading animation: fixed the positioning of the shadow of the small wheel and the large wheel’s shadow now actually rotates.
  • Town pause menu: Added progress circle to show when the back to menu button will become active.
  • Fixed an issue where the bug report menu would sometimes be layered behind other menus.

As usual, the questionaire has been updated as well. We appreciate it a lot if you'd fill out the new questions.

Happy drilling!

