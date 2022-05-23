Revita - 1.0.3a-c HotfixChangelog

Share · View all patches · Build 8792105 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 13:39:16 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

It seems like some bugs slipped through with the 1.0.3 update we released towards the end of last week. But those and some more should be fixed with this hotfix patch! Thank you for your patience and feedback!

This changelog also includes the fixes from the other 2 hotfix patches 1.0.3a and b.

As usual, if you encounter any more issues, tell us on our Discord or in the comment section of the Steam bug thread.

CHANGES:

Adjusted the freeze and Slow status effect on Bosses

The mirror room now replaces the secret room in the Arid Athenaeum, meaning it doesn't feel as much of a waste, when you stumble upon it randomly

GUNS:

Blast (Freeze): Slightly lowered the freeze duration

Sniper: Buffed base damage across all variants (which means they will scale much stronger with damage increases), lowered multiplier slightly and they all do double damage on crits now

RELICS:

Glitch: relic can't reroll story relics anymore

Bounty: Now drops (1-2 -> 2 -> 2-3) additional pickups from bosses rather than (1 -> 1-2 -> 2)

Corrupted Bullet: Now upgrades its damage from (50% -> 55% -> 60%) to (50% -> 60% -> 70%)

Love Key: Reverted to old HP values, but staying a common

BUGFIXES: