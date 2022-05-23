Revita - 1.0.3a-c HotfixChangelog

Hi everyone!
It seems like some bugs slipped through with the 1.0.3 update we released towards the end of last week. But those and some more should be fixed with this hotfix patch! Thank you for your patience and feedback!
This changelog also includes the fixes from the other 2 hotfix patches 1.0.3a and b.
As usual, if you encounter any more issues, tell us on our Discord or in the comment section of the Steam bug thread.
- CHANGES:
- Adjusted the freeze and Slow status effect on Bosses
- The mirror room now replaces the secret room in the Arid Athenaeum, meaning it doesn't feel as much of a waste, when you stumble upon it randomly
- GUNS:
- Blast (Freeze): Slightly lowered the freeze duration
- Sniper: Buffed base damage across all variants (which means they will scale much stronger with damage increases), lowered multiplier slightly and they all do double damage on crits now
- RELICS:
- Glitch: relic can't reroll story relics anymore
- Bounty: Now drops (1-2 -> 2 -> 2-3) additional pickups from bosses rather than (1 -> 1-2 -> 2)
- Corrupted Bullet: Now upgrades its damage from (50% -> 55% -> 60%) to (50% -> 60% -> 70%)
- Love Key: Reverted to old HP values, but staying a common
- BUGFIXES:
-
Fixed a weird bug where shooting secret walls wouldn't count when standing too close
-
Blast gun (Freeze) now unlocks properly when beating shard 5 with the normal Blast gun
-
Fixed some Swiss Knife crashes
-
Icons in the Relic Journal now show up if you have "collected" a relic, even if you haven't "seen" it yet
-
Fixed a crash with Lucky wells
-
Looping doesn't automatically unlock certain achievements
-
When quitting out of the game in the gazing grove after looping, you wont start in a metro when continuing the run
-
You get the soul at the end of the mother fight outro cutscene even when skipping it
-
Fixed Anger still being able to spawn shroomers on top of itself
-
Fixed a bug that would keep the gazing grove statues from spawning after playing a daily/weekly previoulsy in that session
. Fixed some explosion collision issues
-
Fixed some invincibility issues with the technician portal
-
Squishy Shield now works properly with double Shields
-
Masked won't keep traps invisible anymore when removing in a room with traps in it
-
Fixed weird sticky bomb behaviour on deepression
-
The game doesn't play the miniboss defeated jingle anymore after
-
Minibosses can't spawn in the Void anymore
-
Caretaker doesn't carry over the reward text between saves
-
Mother defeats now count properly in the journal
-
Titanium Armor is upgradable
-
Old Photo can't be corrupted anymore when encountered in the boss room
-
The Chest in front of the mother boss fight, spawned by CDS can't be a mimic anymore
-
Fixed some Expensive shops shard modifier issues
-
The abandonend now scales more properly with tricky tactics
-
Pouch of Toys now also takes familiars into account
-
Fixed Roulette not properly working on blast gun
-
Swiss Knife current relic now displays properly in all the different uis
-
Fixed weird seed issues with dailies/weeklies
-
You don't immediatly get an extra relic when starting with gift card anymore
-
Loop Lord can spawn on seeded runs
-
Shortcuts can appear on seeded runs
-
Fixed Ceremonial Knife not triggering
-
Fixed Curved Hook not triggering
-
Loop Lord Lost Note now appears in properly in front of him
-
Fixed a crash with the Trial relics after unlocking all relics at the Imprisoned
-
Fixed a crash with crossroad room generation
-
Fixed a crash with minibosses teleporting
-
Relics and Pickups can't get stuck in walls anymore
-
Text adjustments and other minor visual fixes
Changed files in this update