2.0.5 Patch
23 May 2022
--- New Features
- Logic Validator Hook - prevents a 0 value from passing through a logic cable.
- Added a button to reset resolution for when a player presses 'multi-monitor splitscreen' and it throws half the game off the screen.
--- Fixes
- Major optimisations on animations: most importantly making running large amounts of drills work better.
- Added preventative measures for T1 harvesters clogging up.
- Harvester particle effect now works as intended.
- Logic Smelter now spawns the bar in the correct position.
- Logic Smelter visual liquid level now functions properly.
- Removed issue with loops in logic systems.
- Logic hooks do a better job connecting to the correct cable.
- Logic Light is now brighter and covers more area.
- Logic Light now retains its light value when loading a save.
- Blocked players from picking up a bed if its being used, preventing an issue which locks the player into the void of sleepy time.
- Fixed an issue where some store item's we have moved around keep their original positions.
- Dropping coins into cobwebs no longer prevents you from picking them back up. Sneaky spiders!
- Added more preventative measures for things getting stuck in funnels.
--- Changes
- Screenshot Camera no longer has a confined bounds to move in.
- Icehelm store now has new items to buy: Smelter, Rake, and Standing Torch.
- Players can now walk up a Vertical Conveyor Belt.
Changed files in this update