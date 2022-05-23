 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hydroneer update for 23 May 2022

2.0.5 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8792085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2.0.5 Patch
23 May 2022

--- New Features

  • Logic Validator Hook - prevents a 0 value from passing through a logic cable.
  • Added a button to reset resolution for when a player presses 'multi-monitor splitscreen' and it throws half the game off the screen.

--- Fixes

  • Major optimisations on animations: most importantly making running large amounts of drills work better.
  • Added preventative measures for T1 harvesters clogging up.
  • Harvester particle effect now works as intended.
  • Logic Smelter now spawns the bar in the correct position.
  • Logic Smelter visual liquid level now functions properly.
  • Removed issue with loops in logic systems.
  • Logic hooks do a better job connecting to the correct cable.
  • Logic Light is now brighter and covers more area.
  • Logic Light now retains its light value when loading a save.
  • Blocked players from picking up a bed if its being used, preventing an issue which locks the player into the void of sleepy time.
  • Fixed an issue where some store item's we have moved around keep their original positions.
  • Dropping coins into cobwebs no longer prevents you from picking them back up. Sneaky spiders!
  • Added more preventative measures for things getting stuck in funnels.

--- Changes

  • Screenshot Camera no longer has a confined bounds to move in.
  • Icehelm store now has new items to buy: Smelter, Rake, and Standing Torch.
  • Players can now walk up a Vertical Conveyor Belt.

Changed files in this update

Hydroneer Content Depot 1106841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link