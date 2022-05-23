 Skip to content

TrackDayR update for 23 May 2022

TDR - MAJOR RELEASE UPDATE 1.0.91.26

Share · View all patches · Build 8792068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUILD 1.0.91.26

Hey guys, TDR MAJOR RELEASE is finally OUT NOW!

With the biggest update ever for TrackDayR we want to introduce MX and Enduro bikes! The goal for MadCow team is to create a 360 degree motorbike game with a never seen experience and here is where we want to start!
In this Major Update you will also find a big physics engine improvement, animation improvements, the Replay mode, new bikes, new tracks and lot of fixes!

All feedbacks will be welcome!

IMPORTANT NOTICE: The best is yet to come :P

SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!

Replay Mode (early)

here a caption for the replay interface

Manual Forward and Backward lean

Remember to map the keys on controler options

SUPERMOTO 450R 4 Stroke

MX 450R 4 Stroke

Enduro 300 2 Stroke

Super Enduro Track

SuperCross Track

MX rider with MX helmet

CHANGELOG

  • New Animation System that allow to feel the bike weight much more realistic
  • New Suspension System - addedd air/oil simulation and improved damper and speed calculation (you will surely feel the bike much more “alive” than before)
  • New Tyre Model ( based on the Pacejka industry standard formula)
  • New Rider Weight manual Forwards and Backwards - this will chance the center of mass of the bike depending on rider seat position (remember to set up keybinding on controls options)
  • New Chain Pull managment - Bike setup now change a lot during all the ride phases based on swingarm,swingarm pivot and front sprocket
  • New Engine with better power supply and clutch calculation
  • New Helmetcam - Much stable and immersive than before
  • New Physics Model for the dirt bikes
  • New MX Bike 450cc 4 Stroke
  • New Enduro Bike 300cc 2 Stroke
  • New Supermoto 450cc 4 Stroke (Knee down style rider position)
  • New Supermoto 450cc 4 Stroke (Foot down style rider position)
  • New Supercross Track
  • New Super Enduro Track
  • Helmet modding enabled - now you can use your own helmet (OBJ file with material and textures)
  • New MX Rider model (available on MX/Enduro Bikes)
  • New MX Helmet
  • New Wheeling Managment
  • New Stoppies Managment
  • New Damper Algorithm for the Tyre casing
  • New Steer joint - now the steer joint will be much more stable
  • Replay Mode ( First deploy of the Replay mode will be available in RaceR and TrackDayR modes)
  • Added 2022 Liveries on YCF160 and YCF190
  • Enabled Headlights support - Front, rear and brakelights (if the bike has the lights press F on keyboard)
  • First Early night support with track lamps (try Super Enduro with “night” time)
  • Updated AI with new algorithms and new lap guides
  • LOT OF MINOR FIXES - sincerely we have lost count of them :P

known issue old rider model on ghost laps in TimeattackR are broken

We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)

