 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Police Shootout: Prologue update for 23 May 2022

Police Shootout Prologue v1.2 ready!

Share · View all patches · Build 8791820 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello officers!

Based on your feedback we made some tweaks and changes in the game:

Difficulty levels added.
Highlight new notes in the notebook. Now they don't blend in with the rest of the text.
Improvement of the negotiation system. Better explanation.
Disable head rocking while walking. Now you can completely disable it.
*We moved the UI of the dialogue boxes to the bottom of the screen.

Waiting for your thoughts about what you think about this patch :)

p.s. Full version is really close! :)

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link