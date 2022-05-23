Police Shootout Prologue v1.2 ready!

Hello officers!

Based on your feedback we made some tweaks and changes in the game:

Difficulty levels added.

Highlight new notes in the notebook. Now they don't blend in with the rest of the text.

Improvement of the negotiation system. Better explanation.

Disable head rocking while walking. Now you can completely disable it.

*We moved the UI of the dialogue boxes to the bottom of the screen.

Waiting for your thoughts about what you think about this patch :)

p.s. Full version is really close! :)