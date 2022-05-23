Update : Cross controller to enable/disable effect

v1.1.0 has been released!

New option : Cross controllers to enable effect

Before version, cross controllers can only disable effect. v1.1.0 can reverse this setting, cross controllers to enable effect. If you toggle on this option, effects are disappeared until both controllers are crossed.

This is for VR mods users that buttons are in short supply. If you have no problem about locomotion but get sick from cut scenes, try this option with the Always Display feature.

Adjust the left (or right) effect from the dashboard. Toggle on Setting > Display Always. Set Left (or Right) Hand slider to max value 1.00. Toggle on Cross Controllers Gesture option. Select "Enable Effect" as an action when crossing.

After the above settings, you can now display the vignette when you cross the controllers. Thanks for the request zeddyzed!