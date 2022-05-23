Update 1.0.6

The second update for Elemental War 2 is now available and fixes the remaining reported issues. If you miss something, feel free to report it.

Next we will look into the features you requested and see what makes sense for us to add. We're also evaluating new content like new game modes or more maps. If you have suggestions, check out the feedback thread in the Steam discussions or our Discord.

Changelog

Enhancements

added info to medals on what score they unlock

added option to use time controls also while wheel menu is open

added new scoreboard for total score across all maps

Fixes

fixed action score exploit

fixed barricades always giving full gold back instead of adjusted price in case of price reduction

fixed path preview that could crash on special hardware configurations

fixed typo in English translation

fixed wrong icon for submit save button being displayed for gamepad

fixed report content prompt being visible sometimes even when not in highscore menu

fixed Saw tower not being able to attack Ebony tree

fixed loading a savegame from wave 80 allowing to surpass wave 80

fixed Buffer tower missing in help menu

fixed scarab quest not being triggered properly

fixed dancing rock on Trade port map

fixed slightly cut off shadows on High setting

fixed solving explorative quest disabling active normal quest

fixed barricades getting lost in savegames

fixed overlapping icon/text in info box in some configurations

fixed score and rank not being displayed properly when continueing a savegame

fixed current wave being skipped when continueing savegame

fixed no items dropping anymore continueing a savegame in the current session (without restarting the game)

fixed building element tower directly giving less action score than the manual way

fixed controller prompt for path preview ingame

fixed loading savegame sometimes hanging (especially autosaves are affected very often)

fixed calling wave not reducing active item cooldown

fixed tower attack speed boni not being relative

fixed Buffer tower not being affected by bonus damage

fixed bonus damage not being relative

fixed interactable level objects being a little hard to click using controller

slightly improved barricade building

fixed camera moving closing the wheel menu while left stick is used

If you have questions, feedback or just want to talk with us, join our Discord​.