Update 1.0.6

The second update for Elemental War 2 is now available and fixes the remaining reported issues. If you miss something, feel free to report it.
Next we will look into the features you requested and see what makes sense for us to add. We're also evaluating new content like new game modes or more maps. If you have suggestions, check out the feedback thread in the Steam discussions or our Discord.
Changelog
Enhancements
- added info to medals on what score they unlock
- added option to use time controls also while wheel menu is open
- added new scoreboard for total score across all maps
Fixes
- fixed action score exploit
- fixed barricades always giving full gold back instead of adjusted price in case of price reduction
- fixed path preview that could crash on special hardware configurations
- fixed typo in English translation
- fixed wrong icon for submit save button being displayed for gamepad
- fixed report content prompt being visible sometimes even when not in highscore menu
- fixed Saw tower not being able to attack Ebony tree
- fixed loading a savegame from wave 80 allowing to surpass wave 80
- fixed Buffer tower missing in help menu
- fixed scarab quest not being triggered properly
- fixed dancing rock on Trade port map
- fixed slightly cut off shadows on High setting
- fixed solving explorative quest disabling active normal quest
- fixed barricades getting lost in savegames
- fixed overlapping icon/text in info box in some configurations
- fixed score and rank not being displayed properly when continueing a savegame
- fixed current wave being skipped when continueing savegame
- fixed no items dropping anymore continueing a savegame in the current session (without restarting the game)
- fixed building element tower directly giving less action score than the manual way
- fixed controller prompt for path preview ingame
- fixed loading savegame sometimes hanging (especially autosaves are affected very often)
- fixed calling wave not reducing active item cooldown
- fixed tower attack speed boni not being relative
- fixed Buffer tower not being affected by bonus damage
- fixed bonus damage not being relative
- fixed interactable level objects being a little hard to click using controller
- slightly improved barricade building
- fixed camera moving closing the wheel menu while left stick is used
If you have questions, feedback or just want to talk with us, join our Discord.
