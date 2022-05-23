Ver 1.0.6 Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 8791558 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 13:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

Ver 1.0.6 has been updated.

This patch includes some improvements about the feedback and some bug fixes.

Please refer to the following for the details.

<Improvements>

Growth Redistribution has been added.

: Redistribute growth capabilities by consuming a certain amount of karma.

: You can use it through the Priestess.

Supported resolutions have been added.

: You can select all the resolutions your monitor supports.

Added scripts for the NPC.

: Added hints to help you move forward through the gameplay.

Transition quality has improved.

<Bug Fixes>