Ver 1.0.6 Updated

Greetings!
Ver 1.0.6 has been updated.
This patch includes some improvements about the feedback and some bug fixes.
Please refer to the following for the details.
<Improvements>
-
Growth Redistribution has been added.
: Redistribute growth capabilities by consuming a certain amount of karma.
: You can use it through the Priestess.
-
Supported resolutions have been added.
: You can select all the resolutions your monitor supports.
-
Added scripts for the NPC.
: Added hints to help you move forward through the gameplay.
-
Transition quality has improved.
<Bug Fixes>
-
Fixed an issue where the input was malfunctioning in a particular cut scenes.
-
Fixed an issue where the game glitches if you are defeated at the same time with having the puzzle unlocked.
Changed files in this update