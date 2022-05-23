 Skip to content

HunterX update for 23 May 2022

Ver 1.0.6 Updated

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

Ver 1.0.6 has been updated.
This patch includes some improvements about the feedback and some bug fixes.
Please refer to the following for the details.

<Improvements>

  • Growth Redistribution has been added.
    : Redistribute growth capabilities by consuming a certain amount of karma.
    : You can use it through the Priestess.

  • Supported resolutions have been added.
    : You can select all the resolutions your monitor supports.

  • Added scripts for the NPC.
    : Added hints to help you move forward through the gameplay.

  • Transition quality has improved.

<Bug Fixes>

  • Fixed an issue where the input was malfunctioning in a particular cut scenes.

  • Fixed an issue where the game glitches if you are defeated at the same time with having the puzzle unlocked.

