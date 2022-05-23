 Skip to content

Ortheo update for 23 May 2022

Ortheo V1.2.0 Release + Patch Notes

Ortheo V1.2.0 Release + Patch Notes

23 May 2022

Hey All,

Thanks for the feedback and reviews! A lot of feedback has been given on the Indie Rumble Official Discord has well. Here is the newest update.

Patch Notes:

  • Added 4 Achievements.
  • Added "More Options" In Main Menu To Keep Things Organized.
  • Added New Intro Cutscene.
  • Added Resolution Settings in Options.
  • Added Transition Animations for Between Levels
  • Change Library Art.
  • Changed Upcoming Features.
  • Customization Menu's Block Now Disabled When Customizing.
  • Camera Can Now Look Higher.
  • Fixed Universal Camera Jank.
  • Fixed Pause Button Not Working On Worlds After 1 Issue.

Isn't that a lot!? This update adds TONS of polish. In the menu, if you click Upcoming Features, you can see a ton of stuff I plan on adding within the week. Have a great week everyone! Thank you for playing Ortheo!

  • Dallen Larson
