Ortheo V1.2.0 Release + Patch Notes

Hey All,
Thanks for the feedback and reviews! A lot of feedback has been given on the Indie Rumble Official Discord has well. Here is the newest update.
Patch Notes:
- Added 4 Achievements.
- Added "More Options" In Main Menu To Keep Things Organized.
- Added New Intro Cutscene.
- Added Resolution Settings in Options.
- Added Transition Animations for Between Levels
- Change Library Art.
- Changed Upcoming Features.
- Customization Menu's Block Now Disabled When Customizing.
- Camera Can Now Look Higher.
- Fixed Universal Camera Jank.
- Fixed Pause Button Not Working On Worlds After 1 Issue.
Isn't that a lot!? This update adds TONS of polish. In the menu, if you click Upcoming Features, you can see a ton of stuff I plan on adding within the week. Have a great week everyone! Thank you for playing Ortheo!
- Dallen Larson
Changed files in this update