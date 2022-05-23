Ortheo V1.2.0 Release + Patch Notes

Hey All,

Thanks for the feedback and reviews! A lot of feedback has been given on the Indie Rumble Official Discord has well. Here is the newest update.

Patch Notes:

Added 4 Achievements.

Added "More Options" In Main Menu To Keep Things Organized.

Added New Intro Cutscene.

Added Resolution Settings in Options.

Added Transition Animations for Between Levels

Change Library Art.

Changed Upcoming Features.

Customization Menu's Block Now Disabled When Customizing.

Camera Can Now Look Higher.

Fixed Universal Camera Jank.

Fixed Pause Button Not Working On Worlds After 1 Issue.

Isn't that a lot!? This update adds TONS of polish. In the menu, if you click Upcoming Features, you can see a ton of stuff I plan on adding within the week. Have a great week everyone! Thank you for playing Ortheo!