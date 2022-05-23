SPEARHEAD 1.01 updated + Arcade mod info

Share · View all patches · Build 8791371 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 10:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Commander!

It's been a long time since Spearhead was released.

Today's news is the update we promised you. It was also written on the roadmap.

And also brought some information about the arcade mode!

What's changed?

The Unity engine has been updated.

In the process, 200 lines of obsolete code were deleted & corrected.

*Engine updates can cause unexpected bugs.

The engine update has changed the way and speed of the AI's movement.

It's not very felt.

Fixed an issue with overlapping lines in the Primer(Alice) stage.

In some cases, the STORY, OPTION, and EXIT buttons overlapped in the title screen.

I increased the spacing between the top and bottom of the button.

Added patch notes to the title screen.

Click to display the latest patch history.

The in-game patch notes will be more concise than the game news we see on Steam.

The square box at the start of the game and intro skip have also been modified to be selectable areas.

What's next?

The next update goal is in June.

I thought that hiding the additional objective would give players a lot of fun looking for it.

This was a miscalculation.

In the next update, we'll display a notification in-game to inform you of additional objective.

Shows the number of wave in-game and the number of wave remaining.

Added more resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio

Added Steam Achievements

This will probably take longer.

Is there anything more?

I know that the game is short and there is not much more to enjoy.

So, I'm working on an arcade mode where the gameplay is the same, but you can enjoy it in a different way.

In Arcade Mode <Dog Fight>, you will receive a random effect for every attack.

Whether that will be positive or negative is unknown.

Can I make a translation, language patch?

A few times, I have been asked about language patches.

yes, that's okay.

Actually, it's my job, but I don't have the money to entrust the translation.

to finish

We are all going through the most difficult times.

Let's not lose hope, hope for a brighter tomorrow and pray for each other.

Always take care of yourself, and we hope to see you again in the next update.