The Crackpet Show - Audience starts fighting! [0.14.1 content update]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

Are you ready for a 【N】【E】【W】 【U】【P】【D】【A】【T】【E】?

For the first time in the history of The Crackpet Show, the audience will join the fight and support you on the way. You can now pick a new perk for a headstart when entering the room, plus a very punchy new weapon. Let’s take a look at all that’s new:

🔫New weapon🔫

Fist pump - Punch through your enemies and push them away with your big human fist. Protect your personal space!

🤩New perk🤩

Adrenaline Shot - Boosts your damage, shot frequency and walking speed for a brief time upon entering each stage.

😱New special items😱

Tesla Turret - Places a turret that deals instant damage to every enemy near it. It's shockingly effective!

Manifesto - Summons members of the audience to fight on your side. Rally the people to fight for the right cause!

😈New skins for mini bosses😈

The last set of balance changes is working as intended, so we decided to leave it that way and check it one more time after looking at the stats of new tools for mayhem introduced in this patch!

🌟0.14.1 - changelog🌟

New content

New weapon - Fist Pump

New perk - Adrenaline Shot

New special item - Tesla Turret

New special item - Manifesto

New skins for mini bosses for episodes 15 & 16

Fixes

Adjusted selecting speed when holding analog stick in UI

and performance improvements

The initial plan was to add character skins, but we are working to make it more engaging and complex, and we’ve started working on a brand new machine for the lobby. Take a look at early concepts:

There is also a surprise connected with the full launch of the game, we can’t reveal it for now, but it means you will get more content than initially planned on the roadmap.

